Registration is now open for the 12th annual I Love My Park Day, which will be held on Saturday, May 6 at state parks, historic sites and public lands all across New York state. The event, a partnership between Parks & Trails New York, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Department of Environmental Conservation, is the largest statewide volunteer event to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility to the state outdoor recreation assets and their needs.
“I Love My Park Day is a great opportunity for New Yorkers to give back to our incredible parks and public lands,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I encourage New Yorkers to sign up and volunteer at a participating park, historic site or trail in their area to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these amazing natural resources.”
Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at over 120 state parks, historic sites and public lands from Long Island to Western New York and covering all regions in between, including sites operated by the Department of Environmental Conservation and municipal parks. Registration for I Love My Park Day can be completed at www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day
Volunteers will celebrate New York’s public lands by cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species and working on various site improvement projects.
To encourage year-round stewardship, PTNY, State Parks and DEC will launch additional volunteer opportunities throughout the summer and fall as part of the Love Our NY Lands campaign. The campaign goal is to help protect our natural resources by providing visitors with the knowledge necessary to reduce their impact, engage users to practice sustainable and safe recreation, and help all visitors feel welcome while visiting state lands.
“Our volunteers are crucial in making our state park system the very best in the nation and we look forward to welcoming the thousands of volunteers for I Love My Park Day again this year,” Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid, said.
