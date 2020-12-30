LOCKPORT — Out of 284 inmates, 12 are positive for the virus as of Wednesday during the latest round of testing at the Niagara County Jail.
“I wanted to make people aware that COVID is everywhere,” said Sheriff Mike Filicetti. “We’ve made it a long time without having any of it in the jail, but in the efforts of transparency, I like to keep the public informed, my staff informed, so we can make sure we’re using all of our precautions and trying to stay safe – minimizing the risk as much as possible.”
Filicetti said, while there isn’t any good time to go to jail, the facility is safe.
“We have it isolated. We have the 12 out of 284 inmates isolated,” he said. “It’s everywhere in the community though, and it just finally got to us.”
In a media release sent out Wednesday, Filicetti said that the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is working with Niagara County Health Department to check if all protocols are being followed correctly.
The release also states that the NCSO has been following guidelines dictated by the NYS Health Department, the NYS Commission of Corrections, as well as the Niagara County Health Department throughout the pandemic.
Further testing will be implemented at the jail, said Filicetti. As of the date of the documents released, 156 inmates were tested and more will be, as well as staff, based on contact tracing.
“The safety of our staff, inmates in our facility and the general public have been at the forefront of every decision made regarding our operations,” Filicetti said. “Minimizing the effects of COVID-19 remains a top priority for this office.”
