An 11-year-old girl was in critical condition at Oishei Women and Children’s Hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a car while riding her bike on Ferry Avenue.
Falls police are now looking for anyone that may have witnessed the crash.
The incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. on the 3600 block of Ferry Avenue. Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division Capt. Angela Munn said the girl was crossing Ferry Avenue at 36th Street when she was struck by a 2019 Kia Forte driven by a 24-year-old city woman.
The vehicle, which was initially traveling in the northernmost lane, veered to the right, jumped the curb, hit a tree and came to rest atop the child, who was thrown from the initial impact.
The Niagara Falls Fire Department responded and freed the bicyclist from beneath the vehicle. She was transported to Oishei Women and Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition Wednesday night.
The Crash Management team responded to further investigate the crash. The driver of the Kia and the three occupants were uninjured and cooperated in the investigation. Charges in the crash are pending, Munn said.
If anyone has any information pertaining to the crash, they are urged to call the Niagara Falls Police Information line at 716-286-4711 or the Traffic Division at 716-286-4563.
