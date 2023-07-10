“Surround and drown” would perfectly describe the actions of Niagara Falls firefighters as they battled an early morning fire on 10th Street.
Niagara Falls Fire, Niagara Falls Police and an AMR ambulance crew were dispatched to the structure fire in the area of 10th Street and Grove Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, flames were visible from the vacant 1.5-story wood structure in the 2400 block of 10th Street.
Due to the unsafe condition of the structure, firefighters commenced defensive operations. Attacking the fire from all four sides, Falls’ firefighters used multiple handlines, the deck gun and an aerial ladder master-stream to extinguish the fire shortly after 9 a.m.
The cause is under investigation. The building will be demolished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.