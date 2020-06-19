FILE - In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. New York's governor signed an executive order Wednesday, June 17, recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year making June 19 a permanent state holiday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)