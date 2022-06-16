100 and going strong

Jean Hansen moved to an apartment on 95th Street in the shadow of Love Canal about a year ago. Before that, she lived independently on 91st Street in Niagara Falls.
On Saturday she turns 100. The retired Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center registered nurse also spent a dozen years in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, after her husband Richard took a corporate transfer. They were married for 67 years.
So what is the secret to longevity and marriage in life?
“Doing your own thing,” she said while sitting on the patio at her apartment with her son Richard. “We did things together, but we did things separately too.”
Hansen emigrated from Castairs Junction, Scotland as a child and was living there at the start of World War II when the order came to come home.
Long active in Riverside Presbyterian Church, Hansen is a former Sunday school superintendent, deacon and elder.
She is also a past matron of Eastern Star Chapter 582 which is now Chapter 355 encompassing all of Niagara Falls and Lockport, where she was also well known. She also served as State Grand Officer for the Eastern Star in 1997.
Richard and Jean loved going to the horse races in Fort Erie.
In addition to son Richard, they had four other children, including Barbara Young, Ruth Carnavale, Gail Piazza and Ronald Hanson.
Jean has 13 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
For many of her retirement years she still bowled and golfed. She still plays pinochle and euchre.
Are there other secrets to longevity?
“Have a lot of kids to keep you young,” she said, “and keep busy all the time. It seems like grandmas are always making cookies and cake and all that jazz.”
