Local police agencies are reminding Niagara County residents that starting Oct. 24, the transition to 10-digit dialing is taking place and dialing 716 will be required for all local calls.
"We encourage you to begin using the three-digit area code on local calls and update your phone contacts," Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said.
Effective Oct. 24, all local calls dialed with only seven digits will be met with a recording stating it cannot be completed as dialed. Emergency services here in Niagara County and nationwide will not be disrupted. Residents will still be able to reach services using 9-1-1. Other services such as 4-1-1 will also be available.
A new national suicide and mental health crisis number will be enacted next year, according to the telecommunications company Empire Access. That number will be 988 and will connect to the for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline, the FCC announced.
This transition is needed due to the new designation of 9-8-8 as the Nationwide three-digit Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline. Any area code with the 988 prefix must be transitioned to the 10-digit dialing to ensure everyone is able to reach the new crisis lifeline.
The hotline number will be effective beginning July 16, 2022.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, these area codes in New York will need to be added when being dialed by residents:
* 607.
* 516.
* 716.
* 845.
* 914.
In addition to requiring a change in dialing habits, this transition will also impact any equipment or software programmed to make seven-digit calls. We recommend you update those phone contact lists, fax machines and alarm systems with a telephone connection, call forwarding setting, speed dialing and voicemail services, to ensure the transition runs smoothly for you. We also recommend you update email signatures, stationary and contact information you may have on file with medical offices etc. with your full 10—digit contact information.
The National three-digit 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline will not be available until July 16th 2022, anyone needing help should use their current contact number of 1-800-273-8255 (1-800- 273-TALK).
