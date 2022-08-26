GASPORT — Two people were injured, one fatally, after a motor vehicle struck a tree and overturned several times on the 7900 block of Ridge Road early Friday.
Niagara County central dispatch fielded a 911 call about the accident at 1:22 a.m. Responding sheriff's deputies observed two occupants in the vehicle and summoned EMS. The passenger, a female, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The driver was extricated by EMS and transported to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.
The names of the driver and passenger were withheld pending notification of family. The sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit is reviewing the incident.
