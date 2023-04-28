The Youngstown Yacht Club will host its annual Membership Open House next month.
The event will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 18 at the clubhouse at 491 Water St. in Youngstown. It is open to anyone in the community interested in joining as either a regular, associate or junior member.
“You don’t need to own the boat to be a member,” Andrea Gray, the club’s director of marketing and publicity, said.
The Board of Directors will be available to meet, current members will speak on the benefits of membership, guests can tour the facilities and speak with other prospective members.
“I have been sailing at YYC since childhood, and to me, YYC is so much more than a club for sailors,” member Ashley Daigneau said. “It is a really great place to enjoy fun social activities and spend time with family and friends.”
The club will also be accepting new members that day, with applications on hand at the open house. The initiation fee will be waived for those that attend and compete the new member application by May 31.
Those interested in attending are asked to reserve their spot by May 8. For more information or to RSVP to the event, call 716-745-7230 or visit the yacht club’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.