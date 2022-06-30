Women's Ministry Event to be held July 16

Carmen Burton, an inspirational faith speaker from Atlanta, known as “Prophetess Carmen Burton,” will be the guest speaker at the Women to Women Girl Talk Conference being held July 16 at the Niagara Riverside Resort.
Other noted guests include a Rochester dancer, Nicole Nabors, whose book “Dance Again: A Journey to Healing,” details her faith-based recovery from a bullet wound. Nabors will signing her books, which will be for sale at the conference.
The day will also include praise and worship by Niagara Falls music teacher and recording artist Kary Dobbs, whose album “God Unplugged,” and other CDs will be available for sale.
There will also be interpretive dance by Elanda Harris.
The event is being hosted by God’s Women Ministries and led by Elder Vanessa Scott.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Girl I Got Your Back.”
Local merchants and vendors will provide shopping for attendees and vendor tables are available for $25.
The Niagara RIverside Resort is located at 7001 Buffalo Ave. Tickets to the event are $25 and breakfast will be served. For more information and to purchase tickets call 716-990-6349.
