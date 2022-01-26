Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers this afternoon. High 18F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.