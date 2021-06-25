The many successes behind losing 800 pounds

Nearly half of adult Americans are trying to lose weight according to the most recent government stats.
Perhaps they'd benefit from hearing the stories of seven people from the region who have collectively lost nearly 800 pounds.
One man did it so he could pass the physical for the Niagara Falls fireman's exam. Another just wanted to feel good and run with his kids. One of the women just hoped to be fit and trim and maybe be able to have a slice of cake now and again. All of them worked with personal trainer Chris Tybor of Chrisfit gym, who has helped them navigate the challenges of workouts, diets, and resolve.
"Most of the people that come to us because they've exhausted other options," said Tybor, "They're parents or full-time students or running a business."
In his training of these everyday people, he keeps their expectations moderate and the results steady. It's all about building confidence and momentum, he said.
"When they initially start, I try to meet them where they are. For some, anything is going to be an improvement. One client, for part of his workout, we just walk around the building three or four times. Everyone's at a different point in their journey," he said.
Tybor, who closed his gyms in Lewiston and on Hyde Park Boulevard in Niagara Falls when he opened a new expanded gym in Industrial Park on Witmer Road four years ago, said a lot of people misunderstand weight loss. Females especially tend to avoid weight training because they are worried about looking too muscular. Not true, he said. Also, "Too many people rely on scale weight as their only indicator of progress, not how their clothes are fitting, not how they're feeling, not that their resting heart rate, cholesterol or their blood pressure is improving."
Each client starts their journey with a food budget, and Tybor's guidance about cutting out obvious junk food, getting adequate protein, and eating low-fat dairy and meat. He believes keeping a written record of what they eat helps people see where they're going wrong. "It's just like when you start doing a budget of your finances, and you're really surprised where your money goes," he explained.
His advice does not rely on food austerity. "I preach the 80/20 rule," he said, keeping an eye on fitness and weight loss goals 80 percent of the time and using the remaining 20 percent of the time to focus on special treats or eating at events like weddings or birthday parties.
His clients find that the methods work. Here's what they had to say about the changes in their lives:
Claudine Carlo of Lewiston lost about 75 pounds. Though she still struggles with binge eating, working with Chris has helped her bounce back from depression. "I'm mentally strong, more confident and empowered to feel I can be strong when I may feel weak in other areas of my life. I'm in tune with my body. I know my limitations and my strengths and I feel great! If I can help just one person feel the same, that's the icing on the cake (A little bit of icing on a small piece of cake)!
Dwayne Gaczewski Jr. of Niagara Falls lost about 50 pounds. He started out at 246, the heaviest he's ever been, and ending up at 193. His motivation was to pass the Niagara Falls fireman's physical, which he did after he and Chris amped up his training. He said that he really appreciated how Chris encouraged him and held him accountable. The best part of losing the weight was the way it's made him feel and how he can now keep pace with his kids. "Since losing weight I was taken totally off my blood pressure medication and dropped my cholesterol by 30 points for LDL good cholesterol and 40 points for my HDL bad cholesterol. I also have more energy to play with my children and can run around with them and not get winded." He and his wife Jessica participated in the weight loss effort together (See below).
Jessica Gaczewski of Niagara Falls lost 72 pounds. She most appreciated what she learned about nutrition. "Chris took the time to teach me about the different macronutrients your body needs, how your body uses them, and explained how much of each I needed ... I was able to use the information Chris taught me to make better food choices, without drastically restricting calories or eliminating food groups." Though she had never picked up a dumbbell before, she incorporated weight training in her program with her trainer's help. "He carefully created a program for me that started slow and 'easy' and gradually increased the difficulty level as I progressed so I felt successful." The exercise helped with physical pain and with anxiety. "Exercising has helped create a healthy outlet for my anxiety," she said, adding, "I went from needing a knee replacement to having zero pain in my left knee and have more energy."
Graeme Litt of Lewiston, lost 80 pounds. He had tried diet programs without success. "I had done Atkins when I was younger. The diet initially worked very well but in the long run was not a sustainable lifestyle for me." When asked how his life has improved since the weight loss, he said, "The much shorter answer would be how my life hasn’t improved. Other than the obvious, my blood work hasn’t been better in 12 years. I move better, everything feels light. I am far less lazy, I breath better, I am happier and my attitude, in general, is just better and more positive."
Katie Laurrie of Niagara Falls lost 53 pounds. She has been trying to lose weight since she was 19. "I would try the latest workout fad, diet trick, or find myself under eating which leads to binge eating and gaining more weight and back at square one." This time, she embraced healthy eating and working out as a lifestyle and not a diet. "My life has significantly improved. I feel better, I have more energy and confidence," she said. She was in the program with her brother, Mike Laurrie (See below).
Mike Laurrie of Niagara Falls lost 100 pounds. "I've had some success in the past (not to my current level) but struggled with establishing habits that were sustainable. "Chris focuses on the importance of sustainability and the principle that 'more is not better, better is better.' " He added that the small successes kept him going this time. "I was able to keep going because of the small changes happening on a daily basis - feeling better, mental clarity, increased confidence. His life has improved dramatically he said. "This journey has paid dividends for my health, not only physically, but mentally, emotionally and spiritually."
Nick Melson of Niagara Falls has lost 75 pounds. His biggest lesson was that motivation is fleeting and following a program can be tedious, but since becoming a father, "I want to be the best version of me for my wife and son," he said. Losing weight has changed his life. "I’m back playing sports and enjoying the outdoors with my family which is amazing. I have energy to chase my son around the house and have found healthy outlets to de-stress. Things are going great and I’m can’t wait to hit my overall goal alter this year."
Steve Matthews of Lewiston lost 100 pounds after two years of working on his fitness and weight loss, hitting the mark in October. A yo-yo dieter, he would lose weight but could never make it stick. "I had no clue how to eat properly, or at least how to eat to give my body what it needs. I was eating healthier foods, just way too much of them and in the wrong proportion to really see growth." Support has been key, he said, especially during the highs and lows, and the results have amazed him. "The amount of confidence you get from realizing you have control over your outcome and watching your body adapt and grow will blow your mind." His life was definitely changed for the better. "Things get lighter. Sleep gets better. My anxiety is gone. Hypertension, gone. My moods are definitely more stable too," he said. "I can say it 100 percent reframed my outlook on life."
For more information on Chrisfit visit www.chrisfit.net.
