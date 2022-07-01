This week I was going to write about all the non-native species that are being brought into our country and raising heck with the environment, but then I realized I'd be writing a book. So, instead, I'm going to pick on just one non-native species that many folks love but don't understand.
The mute swan was brought into the United States from Europe like many other invasive birds including the starling and the house sparrow. In New York, mute swans were introduced in the lower state area for their elegant and beautiful appearance. They are one of the largest birds in New York, weighing between 20 and 25 pounds (although some are known to hit 30 pounds), pure white with an orange beak bordered atop with black knob, often swimming with their necks in an "S" shaped position and holding their wings half raised, which is a threat display.
Mute swans build large nests out of cattails, usually along marsh edges. Between four and 10 eggs are laid and the female does all of the incubating. In about 36 days, the cygnets hatch, usually in June. The young do not start flying until they are 130 to 150 days old. These birds are not sexually mature until they are 2 years old but they may pair and even build a nest in their second year, although they usually don't breed and reproduce until their third to fifth year.
It is during this nesting and after the young hatch out that the mute swan becomes very aggressive toward other waterfowl and people. In fact, a number of years ago, a man in another state was drowned by a mute swan that attacked his kayak. These birds have a very nasty bite that can tear flesh and most people don't realize they have spurs on the elbows of their wings that are like hammers.
The mute swan can consume four to eight pounds of aquatic vegetation a day and it does so in water up to 4 feet deep due to its long neck. This of course removes food for other waterfowl (the food never gets back up to a height where other waterfowl can get it) and also removes cover for fish and other aquatic species. Many times the swan tears aquatic plants up by their roots, thus destroying their reproduction.
Mute swans are now seen in just about every inlet, marsh and bay around Lake Ontario, Lake Erie, the Niagara River, the St. Lawrence River and some inland marshes and creeks. A 2021 survey by the state Department of Environmental Conservation put their statewide population at about 3,500.
A number of years ago a new management plan was developed to eliminate free ranging swans from New York state by 2025. This is something many states are doing because of increased mute swan population and the problems they bring. The plan was put up to public comment and many upset folks, not understanding the problems, sent in protesting letters and petitions. Again, the “downstate” folks, along with animal activists, were able to stop the new plan from being effected. Unbelievable! People with no wildlife management knowledge are controlling wildlife management?
So now what is being done about the rise of this invasive, non-native bird? Doesn't seem like much except the addling of eggs in some situations. Maybe we should be using one of our most reliable wildlife management tools: hunting. Some states have special, limited hunts by permit lottery to control this population. In New York this could even bring in extra revenue for the DEC to use on some of its projects.
So far I have not seen any mute swans in the Alabama Swamp, only the passing-through tundra swans during early spring migration and several pairs of trumpeter swans that have been nesting on the marsh areas. However, those mute swans are at the point where they are expanding rapidly, just as they did from the Long Island area. I believe it won't be long until they show up around the state Wildlife Management areas here.
It's time that we let the DEC biologists do wildlife management — do their job — instead of the politicians, activists and people with a “Walt Disney” mentality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.