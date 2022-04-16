Last week we discussed the importance of lighting and a good working knowledge of your camera when photographing scenes in nature. Today I would like to get into stabilization because no matter how good your camera and lens are, without a stable platform you are still going to get mediocre pictures. Most lenses today are equipped with “image stabilization,” electronic techniques that help reduce lens and camera shake and thus give sharper pictures. This is a great advance for the nature photographer who often has to shoot quickly from unstable situations. However, it is not the whole answer.
• • •
For sharp images, the best stabilization is still a strong and stable tripod. Light and flimsy tripods are really useless, especially with the longer and heavier lenses used in nature photography. A sturdy tripod can be a pain to carry and use, but if you are using a blind or staying in one location for awhile it’s worth the effort. I photograph a lot from from my vehicle and use a special sandbag I designed that hangs over my driver-side window when it’s partly up. There are special tripods that clamp on to the window but they are slower and more difficult to use than my sandbag.
There are some pretty good tripod heads out there and generally you get what you pay for, so don’t pinch pennies on one. Get what you can afford, keeping in mind that a good camera and lens set up is only as good as its stabilization. Along with that sturdy tripod-and-head set-up, a cable release to trip the shutter is a cheap and great tool. It allows you to fire off shots without touching or disturbing the camera. When the action gets fast, such as a bird coming into a nest, your excitement can negatively effect your stabilization. When using slower shutter speeds that cable release will prevent any camera movement that’s usually unnoticed while photographing but shows up in the image when it’s processed.
If you can’t use a tripod or sandbag, you need to use the fastest shutter speed you can to prevent camera shake even with image stabilization. I like to use at least 1/800 of one second and much faster if possible.
• • •
Another very important thing that will help you get those desired images is a solid understanding of wildlife habits. You need to know what kind of habitat a creature likes and how it acts as it goes about its daily activities. This is where I have had a real advantage; being an extreme hunter and trapper most of my life has given me great insight into wildlife habits. Knowing where to look and having a pretty good guess on what that creature is going to do next puts you way ahead of the game. How do you get this knowledge? It comes from spending a lot of time out there in the field observing.
Here’s another very important thing that you must do: remain unnoticed by the creatures you are attempting to photograph, or at least allow them to get used to you gradually. The biggest mistake I see folks making is jumping out of their vehicles to take a picture, which is OK if you like pictures of the south end of a creature headed north. You really don’t gain anything by moving a few yards closer and wildlife is pretty sharp about “predators” sneaking up on them. Just walking around without attempting to remain unnoticed by wildlife can ruin a lot of opportunities that you often don’t even know existed.
If you want to walk around to photograph, then you should wear camouflage clothing including a face cover and spend more time looking than moving. A blind of some type is a real advantage if you are working a specific creature in one spot, and there are many lightweight pop-up blinds available. A vehicle can be a great blind if you use it properly. By this I mean: no quick movements inside the vehicle and a very slow approach to the wildlife.
If you’re approaching and the creature begins to show concern, it’s time for you to stop and wait for the creature to resume its activities. I often spend more time approaching subject matter than actually taking pictures. Sometimes individual creatures get so used to me that they pretty much ignore me the next time I show up (until a “stranger” appears and makes a fast approach or plays jack-in-the-box by jumping out of their vehicle).
• • •
There are other things that can improve your wildlife shots such as using good composition (subject balance within the picture). Learning how to use a photo editing program to adjust your images is another important skill. Most folks don’t realize that years ago those who developed their own photos actually were able to do things like adjust contrast, saturation, color balance and cropping. It’s just much easier now with computers and without all the chemicals and a darkroom. Just like the camera itself, you don’t need the most expensive photo editing program to a good job, just learn to use what you can afford. I use an old, simple program that’s no longer available, and it still works well because I have learned how to use it.
As far as the best camera and lens combination goes, for good nature photography, I will again mention that the person behind the equipment is more important than the equipment itself. Learn the basics and you will get better images. Remember: It’s not the race car, it’s the driver.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
