Last week I wrote about how watching TV is more like flipping through catalogs and me finding nature, especially. hummingbirds, more entertaining. Hummers are more amazing than most folks realize. There are more than 300 species of hummers worldwide. In the United States we have more than a dozen different hummers, but only one is a regular in the Niagara Frontier and that's the ruby-throated hummingbird.
We all know how they can buzz around. It's their unique wing set-up that gives them the ability to move like a helicopter; their wings rotate in a figure-eight configuration which allows them to go forward, backward, upward, downward, sideways, hover and flip upside-down, all in a split second. Those wings can beat between 50 and 200 times per second. The hummingbird is the fastest bird of all, body-size wise, going almost 385 times its body length in a second.
Along with that rapid wing beat the hummingbird has the fastest heart rate of all animals (up to 1,200 beats per minute) and takes about 250 breaths of air per minute while at rest. They have fewer feathers than other birds because they need to have an efficient body that is as light as possible in order to perform their flight aerobics.
They of course feed mainly on nectar collected from flowers, using their long tongue that acts like a micro pump and works like a straw to suck out the nectar (which can sometimes be deep within the flower). They can suck up about 10 drops of nectar in 15 milliseconds. They usually consume twice their body weight daily, which means they feed every 10 minutes. Hummingbirds also consume tree sap, insects and, of course, the sugar water that humans put out for them.
With their need to feed so much, their high activity and metabolism level, how do hummingbirds survive at night? Well, they go into a torpor, a hibernation-like state that allows them to conserve energy by slowing their metabolism, heart beat and respiration rate. This torpor is a daily and nocturnal state but can also occur on unusually cold days. Hummingbirds will often sleep upside-down, holding on to a tree branch or bush with their feet.
While in a torpor the hummingbird's metabolic rate is lowered as much as 95%. Often its body temperature is just barely high enough to stay alive. In this state the bird appears to be dead; there are no signs of life such as breathing. Recovering from this "sleep" can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour. When morning comes it generates body heat by shivering, which raises its temperature by a few degrees each minute. The process apparently starts long before sunrise; I often see hummers at the feeder next to my recliner, where I sleep, when it's barely light enough to see the feeder.
Come fall, the ruby-throated hummingbird migrates to South America, flying 500 miles nonstop across the Gulf of Mexico, no flowers or feeders along the way. Isn't that amazing?
Mating involves incredible diving rituals and a male will mate with more than one female. The nest is built by the female alone. Dad is a dead beat and doesn't help raise the young either.
The nest is a wonderful piece of architecture that is not only tiny but also flexible. Built with spider webbing and camouflaged with lichen, it expands to accommodate the growing young. One to three eggs are lain and hatch in 15 to 18 days. The babies have enough feathers in nine days to regulate their heat, so the mother no longer has to incubate them and can gather food, which she swallows (insects and nectar) and regurgitates to the young. They are ready for flight in about three weeks.
The brilliant ruby-red throat of the male, which gives our hummer its name, is in fact an optical illusion. Those feathers are actually black, brown and reddish brow, but they're iridescent and they reflect sunlight at different angles. When sunlight hits those throat feathers at a perpendicular angle, they turn a glowing ruby red, and the rest of the time they look black.
Hummers can live for three to 12 years and if you take good care of them while they are here (keep the feeder clean and the sugar water fresh) there is a good chance that they will return to you every year.
I have been trying to photograph hummers in flight around cardinal flowers off my back porch, in between paragraphs of this week's column, so now that it is complete I can concentrate on the birds again. Bye!
