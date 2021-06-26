The bald eagle has always excited me and back in the 1980s when I got a chance to be involved with eagle restoration in New York, I had no hesitation. I have been monitoring eagle nests around the Alabama swamp area and beyond ever since. Each eagle spotted freezes me in my tracks as I look up at that big, powerful bird soaring: the symbol of our country.
In 1976, only one eagle nest existed in New York state and it wasn’t producing. The female was laced with DDT and her eggs constantly broke because of it. Then Peter Nye and Mike Allen from the Department of Environmental Conservation, and a whole bunch of volunteers, turned the table for the eagles, which has resulted in about 500 nesting pairs of eagles residing in the state now.
So, starting in February, when eagle nesting gets into gear, I’m out there observing, more so once the eggs hatch and I keep watching right up until the eaglets leave the nest. Usually, one or two eaglets are in each nest and they remain there for 10 to 12 weeks, then under the adults’ care for another four to five weeks.
I got a phone call last week indicating “an eagle nest here with one young bird in it.” When an offer was extended to me to check it out and photograph the activity, I was flying high. The only request was that nothing be said to anyone about the location, because the landowner had been keeping the nest a secret and didn’t want it disturbed. It seems eagles have been nesting here for several years in peace and quiet except for the sounds of farm equipment that they had gotten accustomed to.
My first visit was from three-quarters of a mile away, using a spotting scope to confirm. I didn’t see the nest but I got lucky and spotted the juvenile eagle in a dead tree. The next day I returned and located the nest. It’s not a big nest and it’s in a poor location in a partly dead tree. The young eagle was in a nearby tree; he was already flying and had left the nest.
I approached the nest very slowly and, as usual, stayed in my vehicle so as not to upset the bird. Nothing spooks wildlife more than people walking near them. One of the adults showed up at the nest and dropped a fish in it. She hung around awhile, concerned about me, but being used to farm equipment and the lack of people walking around, she remained awhile. She actually returned later during my watch.
It was a rainy day and, to be honest, she looked like hell with all her feathers matted down. She was breathing hard, probably from having to fly with those soaked feathers and a fish. I took some photos but I prefer to show wildlife at its best, especially an eagle, so I soon retreated.
A few mornings later, with a clear blue sky forecast, I was parked near the nest again at day break. No eagles were around but after awhile the young guy flew in and landed in a nearby tree. Eventually he ignored me and I kept my camera busy. I stayed there for several hours as he climbed around the trees, flew to the nest to see if Ma or Dad had brought home anything to eat, and took an occasional fly about. At no time did I see an adult eagle, but the juvenile kept me on my toes. This lack of adults nearby is their way of forcing the young to follow them so that they can learn how to hunt.
During my time there I witnessed how small birds chased the young eagle when he took a fly about. Even a red-tailed hawk tormented him on several flights; I figured the hawk had a nest nearby, probably on the other side of the woods. I actually photographed a red-winged blackbird hitting the eagle on his back.
There were quite a few orioles “working” the trees for those damned gypsy moth caterpillars, and a male cardinal flew out and landed in the recently cultivated field close to where I was parked (boy, he looked strange out there alone in that big field!). A flicker was working on an ash tree, most likely looking for ash borers (good bird!).
That is what I love about nature photography. If you spend a lot of time at it you are witness to many wildlife activities that others often miss. And you often see something you may not have noticed before, like the wing feathers on the young eagle. There were “strings” on the tips of his secondary wing feathers that I have never noticed before. Being close to this guy when his wings were open helped, but as with all photography light conditions are very important and when the light was just right these “strings” showed up. I didn’t know what they were or their purpose, but a quick email reply from Peter, now retired, answered my question.
So not only was another eagle nest confirmed, I got some great photos and learned something new about my favorite bird. Hopefully next year I may be able to get in a bit of nest building photography.
Doug Domedion, outdoorsman and nature photographer, resides in Medina. Contact him at (585) 798-4022 or woodduck2020@yahoo.com .
