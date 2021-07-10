Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is having a 20th birthday celebration at its main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell from noon to 4 p.m. on July 24.
The nonprofit will be having cats up for adoption, tours of their shelter, a theme basket raffle featuring dozens of baskets, a prize wheel, 50/50, vendors, a lottery board raffle, liquor basket raffle, music, and more.
Ten Lives Club is also teaming up with ConnectLife by hosting a blood drive that day as well.
Admission is free and everyone is asked to bring their own lawn chair. For those wishing to eat, there will be pizza for sale until it runs out. The pizza is generously donated by Just Pizza on the Niagara Falls Boulevard.
For more information on events, adopting, donating, or volunteering, visit their website at www.tenlivesclub.com or give them a call at 646-5577 ext.1
