Tastefood: Self-care with chocolate

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.