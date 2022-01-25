Take a trip along the Erie Canal

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is celebrating National Plan For Vacation Day today with the release of seven new multi-day itineraries that make it easy to plan a trip along the New York State Canal System and Canalway Trail.
The itineraries feature cycling, paddling, and sightseeing options with plenty of opportunities for visitors to enjoy regional foods and beverages. Information about accessibility is included to make it easier for people of all abilities to experience the canals. They're available here.
“New York’s canals present outstanding opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. We are excited to help people discover some of the best communities, food, attractions, and hidden gems as they experience the canals,” said Bob Radliff, director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
Visitors can choose from Erie Canal Samplers in greater Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany; a Village-to-Village tour of canal towns; multiday cycling trips in western and eastern New York; and paddling and sightseeing excursions along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and Seneca Lake.
The itineraries include locations that have been assessed for physical accessibility and programmatic inclusion, as well as places that provide standard and adaptive recreational equipment, such as adaptive cycles and kayaks.
The itineraries were developed as part of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor’s Accessible Tourism Marketing Initiative. These initiatives are supported by the National Park Service and by Market New York through I LOVE NY, New York State’s Division of Tourism, as a part of the State’s Regional Economic Development Council awards. Additional support provided by Discover Albany and the Emil Muller Foundation.
For more on the Erie Canal, visit www.eriecanalway.org.
