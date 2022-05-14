Artpark’s Strawberry Moon Festival will return June 18, celebrating the indigenous cultures of the Western New York region through storytelling, music, dance, and arts & crafts.
Guests will participate in an inclusive and engaging Native American community gathering. They will also be entertained by an eclectic lineup of artists performing on multiple stages.
In its third year, the Strawberry Moon Festival will celebrate the many contributions Native people made in the shaping of the area and global stage. Built on the Two Row Wampum teachings that promote all Nations walk together in parallel, with respect, compassion, and understanding to cultivate an inclusive community for our shared future, this year’s festival will be filled with interactive workshops, activities, teachings and a large Native vendor section and food trucks.
It will feature a wide variety of free interactive programs located in Artpark’s lower park (South 4th St. entrance), including the Emerald Grove Stage and Artpark's Native American Peace Garden. These programs celebrate diverse and expressive Native American cultures through the arts, food sampling, story-telling, workshops, music presentations, a Native American Discovery Zone, wampum belt workshops and display, a workshop on native dance and drum teachings by Jordan Smith. The Smoke Dance competition has expanded this year with youth 13-17 division and adults divisions. Visitors can also discover unique gifts from more than 20 Native American artisans and food vendors. Admission to the afternoon activities is free.
Canada’s Blue Rodeo, plus Alaska’s Pamyua, and a tribute to the acclaimed Native American musician Joanne Shenandoah, perform at the amphitheater that night.
Admission to the afternoon activities (noon to 5 p.m.) in Artpark’s lower park is free. Tickets for the evening concert are $20 and on sale at ticketmaster.com.
