LOCKPORT — You don't have to look far to find the biggest two fans of Dave Stoll's popular “pop-up” doughnut sales at the Shamus restaurant.
They're Stoll's children, Stella, 9, and Lyle, 6.
Inspired by creative, renowned chefs who think outside the box and by the love and support he gets every day from his wife, Kim, and their two children, Stoll's periodic doughnut sales have attracted a dedicated following over the past two years at the Shamus.
“Throughout the years, I've watched celebrity TV chefs and I admire how some of the great ones know how to adapt — do more fun, downscale things — instead of being a fine dining restaurant all the time,” said Stoll, who's been cooking at the Shamus for the past 20 years and is now the head chef.
“Turning to alternative things to do, it's a little bit of release, a chance to get away from doing the everyday grind of prepping and serving a full service restaurant, which can get a little monotonous at times, and breaking it up and doing something fun and different,” Stoll said.
About two years ago, Stoll started a bi-weekly doughnut sale at the restaurant with owner Ann Murphy's full support. It went over so well, and despite the Covid pandemic, it remains a big hit.
“We were limited with materials and equipment, obviously, but we made do with what we had in the house,” Stoll said. “One mixer, going to town, timing it out, doing it right.”
Stoll makes between 300 and 500 doughnuts each day that they're to be sold. The Shamus announces through social media when those sales are on. Stoll said that on past occasions, when advance orders were accepted, he was making close to 1,000 doughnuts a day.
He makes all kinds, too: the traditional plain and cream-filled types, as well as a few fancier varieties with peanut butter, nuts and more surprise ingredients.
“It's definitely not on any mass production level like other doughnut shops in Western New York, but it's not about making money," Stoll said. "It brings a smile to people and they like it.”
When Stoll's doughnuts are sold, Murphy said she has seen customer lines that go out the door to the sidewalk.
“I think Dave's one of the best chefs we have in this community and we've got some great restaurants and chefs all-around,” Murphy said. “We do the doughnut sales as a pop-up event on social media. Every once in a while we surprise people and say, ‘Hey we're doing something different.’
Pop-up doughnut dates at the Shamus can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page, Instagram account and website, shamuslockport.com. Three more sales are slated this month.
“We're always posting ahead of time when we're going to do the next sale,” Stoll said.
“It's hard to do them on weekends when they're most popular, because we're busier on Fridays and Saturdays.”
Stoll works throughout the night making his doughnuts, starting about 10 p.m. and wrapping up between 6 and 7 a.m. Fillings and coatings come after that and by 11 a.m., the doughnut sale usually gets underway.
“It brings in a lot of different people and a lot of regulars,” Murphy said. “It's just a lot of fun. It's been nice now, especially, because we get to see each other for a change during this crazy time. We transform for a few hours out front into a doughnut shop. It's been very well received.”
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.