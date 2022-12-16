LOCKPORT — The Niagara County Historical Society will open the historic Col. William Bond/Jesse Hawley House to the public between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Completed in 1824 – and now on the National Register of Historic Places — the Col. Bond House was the first brick house in Lockport. In December every room on its three floors is decorated with 19th century-style Christmas decorations.
The special holiday open house will give members of the public a rare opportunity to see inside the famous building that was home to Col. William Bond – one of the original landholders and developers in Lockport – and later to Jesse Hawley, who published the newspaper articles that led to the creation of the Erie Canal.
The Col. William Bond/Jesse Hawley House is at 143 Ontario St., Lockport. Admission to the open house will be free of charge with donations to the Historical Society will be gratefully accepted.
