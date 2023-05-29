A trip to Niagara Falls State Park will be a bit different this summer when its new $46 million state-of-the-art visitor center opens its doors.
Officially dubbed the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Welcome Center at Niagara Falls State Park, thanks to donations from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, state parks officials say it will transform the visitor experience at the oldest state park in the United States when it opens its doors.
As of early May, state parks officials were unclear on when the facility would open its doors.
When it does open, the new 28,000-square-foot visitor center design will open a more seamless pedestrian connection between the Falls and the city’s downtown business district begun with the completion the Welcome Plaza last year. The facility will include new ticketing and information desks, interpretive museum space including an immersive experience and exhibits on a diversity of topics including natural, industrial and Indigenous American history; provide information for visitors about opportunities unique to the region; new concession spaces; restrooms and associated support spaces.
The glass, steel and concrete facility has been designed to complement nature and include a rooftop PV array, green roof elements and a separate restroom building. Enhanced site amenities include new accessible paths; plantings; outdoor exhibits, and interpretive and wayfinding elements.
More than 100 new trees will be planted to replace those removed during construction. The existing 7,000-square-foot regional administration building immediately adjacent to the facility will be adapted to include a multi-purpose community room, regional archives, and offices for Niagara regional interpretive staff.
The new facility will also serve as a gateway to adventure along the Niagara River Corridor, increasing the length of visits within the park in all four seasons, and enhancing awareness of nearby recreational and cultural offerings.
The project complements the $150 million revitalization of Niagara Falls State Park landscape. Launched in 2011, the Niagara Falls State Park landscape revitalization plan was a multi-year commitment to renew the park in a manner that better reflects noted park designer Frederick Law Olmsted’s vision for the landscape. The plan renovated the park’s major viewing areas including Luna Island, Prospect Point, Lower Grove, Three Sisters Islands, North Shoreline Trail, Luna Bridge, and Terrapin Point with new pedestrian walkways, enhanced landscaping, new benches, light posts and railings. The interactive Cave of the Winds pavilion, which highlights the natural and cultural history of Niagara Falls, opened in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.