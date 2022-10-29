There are many great benefits of being CPR certified. Getting, maintaining, and using your CPR certification can be a profoundly rewarding experience. and even better, CPR is easy to learn.
I’m sharing a list of reasons why you may want to consider learning CPR.
• Save a life: No list of CPR benefits would be complete without addressing the fact that CPR saves lives. It’s such an important piece of what CPR certification is all about. The American Heart Association says that “CPR, especially if administered immediately after cardiac arrest, can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.”
• Identify and respond to the signs of a cardiac arrest: One of the main benefits of CPR is the ability to help in the event of a heart attack or other cardiac arrest. In a CPR class, you’ll learn to identify the signs of a cardiac arrest, and what to do if you see them. Worldwide, the American Heart Association says, “cardiac arrest claims more lives than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms, and house fires combined.” Statistics show that if someone receives CPR, including chest compressions, 4 minutes of collapse, and if defibrillation is provided within 10 minutes, that person has a 40% chance of survival.
• Understand how to use an AED: Speaking of defibrillation, your CPR class can teach you how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) properly. This life-saving skill can help you to provide care to someone who suffers a sudden cardiac arrest. One study estimates that “about 1,700 lives are saved in the United States per year by bystanders using an AED.”
• Help someone who is choking: Cardiopulmonary resuscitation isn’t just about heart attacks. Learning CPR can prepare you to help if someone is choking on food or another foreign object. Many classes can help you know how to help adults, children, and infants — and even yourself.
• Help someone who is drowning: A CPR class can show you how to help in the event of a drowning, as well. Even if you aren’t a lifeguard, you may be in a situation where someone is in danger of drowning, so knowing whether to practice mouth-to-mouth resuscitation or hands-only CPR is a matter of life and death.
• Assist with an accident: If you come across an accident, like a work accident or a car crash, do you know how to help until emergency medical help arrives? CPR training provides the skills you’d need to help in all kinds of emergency situations. Many CPR classes even combine CPR and AED training with basic life-saving and first-aid training.
• Serve in a natural disaster: Emergency training from a CPR class can prepare you to assist in the event of a natural disaster, like a hurricane, tornado, or earthquake.
• Save a life in a classroom: Many CPR classes teach participants how to perform CPR on children and adults. This knowledge can be vital for saving lives in a classroom, on a playground, or at the neighborhood swimming pool. From skinned knees to choking emergencies, a CPR class can show you how to help children in need.
• Learn basic anatomy: Though you may not realize it, in a CPR class, you’ll learn a bit more about the human body and how it works. From understanding the proper way to perform chest compressions, you will learn about the bones and muscles of the chest. First aid training can help you better understand how to stop bleeding, address fractures, and understand internal and external injuries.
• Meet Job requirements: Many types of jobs require CPR and first aid training.
• Practice crisis management skills: If you do have to step in and help in a crisis, learning CPR can help you keep a level head, manage the situation, and ensure that help is provided. Those skills transfer from CPR into life.
If you are interested in learning CPR/AED, a class is being offered at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required. Please call (716) 433-1886 or stop in to reserve your spot. The cost of the class is $55 for Dale members and $70 for non-members. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.