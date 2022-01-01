SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Dangers of drunken, drowsy driving

Every year over 10,000 people are killed in drunken driving crashes in the US. In 2019, that was one person every 52 minutes! During the holiday season, these rates increase. In December of 2019 alone, 837 people lost their lives in a drunken driving crash.
Driving under the influence doesn't just impact those you hit, it will also turn your life upside down. A DUI can end up costing you $10,000 in legal fees, higher insurance rates, and more. You can also face jail time or lose your license and vehicle.
These numbers are completely preventable by having an alternative plan in place in case you drink at an event and cannot drive home. Make sure that you are prepared to get home safely — arrange a designated driver, call a taxi service, or use a ride share service like Uber or Lyft.
Look out for your friends and others on the road — if a friend or family member is about to drive after drinking, take their keys and help them arrange a ride home. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement to keep yourself and other drivers safe.
And, drowsy driving is a dangerous behavior that can result in serious injury or death as well. Despite the risks, drowsy driving is far too prevalent. It is estimated to contribute to as many as 1.2 million collisions, resulting in potentially 5,000 to 8,000 fatalities per year.
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, one in three drivers admitted to driving within the prior 30 days when they were so tired that they had trouble keeping their eyes open. Getting good sleep on a regular basis is the best defense against drowsy driving. Did you know that drivers who sleep less than five hours per night are six times more likely to be involved in a drowsy-driving-related crash than drivers who get eight or more hours of sleep?
Even after 7-8 hours of quality sleep, there are periods in the day when people are most likely to feel sleepy-mid-afternoon from 2 pm to 6 pm and from midnight until 6 am.
The warning signs of drowsy driving include:
• Having trouble keeping your eyes open and focused
• The inability to keep your head up
• Daydreaming or having wandering, disconnected thoughts
• Drifting from your lane or off the road, or tailgating
• Yawning frequently or rubbing your eyes repeatedly
• Missing signs or driving past your intended turn or exit
• Feeling irritable or restless
• Being unable to remember how far you have traveled, or landmarks you have passed
If Driving While Drowsy — Take a Break. Drive Awake. Sleep is the only remedy for drowsy driving, so if you are drowsy while behind the wheel, find a safe, legal place off the roadway to take a nap. Rolling down the window, turning up the radio or AC, or drinking a caffeinated beverage is not enough to stave off drowsiness. Take a break to recharge with exercise. Physical activity such as a brisk walk or moving around gives a natural boost of energy. On long trips, schedule breaks every 2 hours or 100 miles to stretch and move around. Do not drive alone. Vehicles in which the driver is accompanied by a passenger are nearly 50% less likely to be involved in a drowsy-driving-related crash.
More information is available about impaired driving prevention, including both drunk driving and drowsy driving; visit www.nhtsa.gov/drivesober, www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov and www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov. And, have a happy and safe New Year!
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
