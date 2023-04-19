Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center recently participated in an educational event at Bloneva Bond Primary School. It was aimed at promoting wellness, good hygiene and proper nutrition and featured interactive stations where K-2 students learned about various aspects of healthcare thanks in part to a teddy bear and medical residents who were thrilled to interact with the more than 120 students.
As part of the clinic, NFMMC’s residents set up four interactive stations to teach the students about various aspects of healthcare. At one station, students learned how to measure their teddy bears’ vital signs, including blood pressure and pulse rate, using equipment such as stethoscopes and pulse oximeters. At another station, students learned the importance of good hygiene and how to correctly cough or blow their noses. The third station focused on nutrition and healthy eating habits, while the final station taught students basic first aid skills and how to treat teddy bear “boo-boos.”
“The residents were impressed by the students’ enthusiasm and willingness to learn,” said Megan Wentland, NFMMC residency coordinator. “We had a wonderful time sharing our healthcare knowledge and seeing how engaged the students were with the activities.”
NFMMC’s participation in the Teddy Bear Clinic demonstrates the medical center’s commitment to promoting healthcare education and community outreach initiatives. The event served as an excellent opportunity for the NFMMC’s resident program to engage with the local community and raise awareness about the importance of healthcare education.
To learn more about NFMMC’s community outreach and healthcare education initiatives, visit www.nfmmc.org.
