Jingle Falls USA will wrap up for 2022 on Saturday with the SantaCon Bar Crawl in the downtown corridor from 4 to 10 p.m., following the family friendly activities on Old Falls Street earlier in the day.
The festive fun is open to adults 21 and over, allowing participants to enjoy drink specials at The Gallery Bar at the Hyatt Place, Anchor Bar Niagara Falls, Sēvā Tapas Bar and Lounge, Rainforest Café within the Sheraton Niagara Falls, the GoldBar and Wine on Third. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $15 and include a commemorative t-shirt, and free transportation between locations provided by the Discover Niagara Shuttle. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Niagara Falls Fire Department Toy Fund.
For more information, please visit: jinglefallsusa.com
