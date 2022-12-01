Santa Claus returns to the Fashion Outlets today for holiday photos. Families can pre-book their visit online to reduce the wait time. As an added incentive, guests that pre-book will receive a personalized call from Santa, powered by Portable North Pole. All visits to Santa are free of charge with photo packages available to purchase. Guests are encouraged to check Santa’s schedule at FashionOutletsNiagara.com/SantaPhotos .
Other holiday activities include:
• Doughnuts with Santa, on Saturday, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the mall’s food court. With the suggested donation of $5 (benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital), guests will decorate doughnuts while meeting Santa in a casual atmosphere. Text HEART to 707070 and choose Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls as your donation location, to make donations in advance and show your receipt for entry that day.
• Santa Cares, an inclusive, sensory-friendly visit with Santa specifically designed for families with special needs, will be held on Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations will be collected on behalf of Autism Speaks. Reservations are recommended by visiting fashionoutletsniagara.com/Events/SantaCares2022
Pet lovers may also bring their furry friends to take photos with Santa on “Pet Nights” Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.
In addition, the Fashion Outlets is partnering with the Salvation Army to host its Angel Tree, running now through Dec. 12. Guests can “adopt” a child by taking a tag off the tree in the mall’s Center Court area, and purchase what is on their wish list.
The mall is also partnering with Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier to host Holiday Hope: A collection of new or gently used coats and winter clothing through Dec. 21.
For more information on these events and how to register, visit fashionoutletsniagara.com/events.
