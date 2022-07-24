Roller Rink at Canalside set to open Aug. 12Roller skating is making its return to Canalside on Aug. 12. It’s made possible through a partnership with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY and the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation.
“Every season at Canalside features a wide array of healthy, fun and accessible options for the community to enjoy. As the official health plan of Canalside, we are thrilled to support this one-of-a-kind roller-skating experience for all who visit,” said Michael Ball, vice president, Community Affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.
Lauren Moloney Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront Management Group, added, “After seeing so many members of the WNY community come out and enjoy the Roller Rink at Canalside last season, we are excited to build on that success and introduce even more ways to enjoy the late Summer and Fall season at Canalside.”
New this year, the Buffalo Holiday Market will host approximately 20 vendors at the rink on a weekly basis. Vendors will line the canal area adjacent to the skating surface, showcasing the best of Buffalo’s crafts, goods, and specialty products. Vendors will be open every Friday 4 to 9 p.m.., Saturday 1 to 9 p.m.. and Sunday 1 to 6 p.m.
Returning this year are crowd favorites including:
• Theme Skate Nights every Friday night including Pride Skate benefitting the Pride Center of Western New York, Soul Train Night, 90’s Night, Salsa Night, and more!
• Silent Disco skates
• Skating lessons provided by the 716 Rollers every Saturday from 12:00p.m. to 2:00p.m.
• Special programming with the 716 Rollers and Women Against Violence Everywhere
• Group skate and party packages
Thanks to the generosity of the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY, BWMG is able to offer discounted or free skate passes to non-profit or educational organizations. Organizations interested in experiencing the rink as a group at a reduced admission price are encouraged to reach out to info@buffalowaterfront.com.
The opening night at the Roller Rink will feature special guest P.U.S.H, celebrity skate instructor, from 6 to 9 p.m. alongside a DJ, games, and the opening of the Buffalo Holiday Market. The special event is made possible through the 716 Rollers.
Admission to the Roller Rink is $6 for adults and $2 for children 13 and under. Patrons can bring their own roller skates or rentals are available for $4. Roller blades are not permitted at the roller rink.
The Roller Rink will be open through Oct. 30, weather permitting:
For the most up to date information on the Roller Rink at Canalside, visit www.buffalowaterfront.com.
