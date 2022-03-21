Riding the local trails for a good cause

NEWFANE — During the early period of the Covid pandemic, many sports and hobbies had to be put on hold. However, horseback riding was one activity that could continue, as it’s inherently socially distanced. Considering how their activities were able to go on uninterrupted by the pandemic, a few riders from the Western New York area decided to put their hobby to good use through their riding group “RiDE,” or Riders Donating Everywhere.
“It started out of a sense of gratitude for our hobby, and the fact that we’re so fortunate to be able to do the things we do,” said RiDE member Lynn Schauer-Bewley from Newfane. “We’re able to ride our horses in our neighborhoods and communities because we have so many people who support us. We just wanted to do something to give back.”
Many of the members had known each other for years through endurance riding. They decided to make donating to charity a regular thing near the beginning of the pandemic after traveling on horseback from Burt to Olcott to deliver homemade masks.
“We started riding a lot, because a lot of us weren’t working as much, Serena Grossman of Akron said. “We decided to help people by doing what we love doing, because so many people needed help.”
RiDE members log their riding mileage, either by themselves or with other members of their group. For each mile they travel, they donate one dollar of their own money to a charity of the rider’s choice. These include St. Jude’s children’s hospital, as well as food pantries in Wilson, Newfane, and Hamlin, and several other organizations.
“We wanted to keep this as easy as possible,” said Susan Neidlinger of Newfane, who also serves on the town board. “So we clock our own miles, we trust each other, we send our own checks to whichever organization we want to, and we just check in every three months to ask ‘who rode how many miles and where are you giving the money.’ “
In 2021 alone, RiDE members had collectively rode 2,500 miles, and in turn donated $2,500 to charities and nonprofits of their choice, though there isn’t any requirement to ride or donate any exact amounts.
In this quarter, RiDE is planning on donating money to Sophie Enderton from Newfane, who makes gift bags for chemotherapy patients at Roswell Park. It was recommended by a member who recently finished her own cancer treatments, and wanted to do something to help other cancer patients.
Persons interested in joining RiDE can do so by joining their group on Facebook. One doesn’t even need to be from the area to participate.
“It’s like an encouragement page,” said Grossman. “Just to encourage everybody because we love to ride, and we wanted to help people as much as we can, and it’s fun to see what other people can do as far as getting out and riding and putting miles on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.