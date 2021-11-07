Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald

“The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” plays a musical role in the firmly etched memory of the Great Lakes' most infamous nautical disaster.
It lives in legend and lore because of the 29 hardy souls entombed below and the ballad by Gordon Lightfoot.
A short talk and commemoration of the Nov. 24, 1975 tragedy was held Thursday at Lewiston’s Brickyard Brewpub. The event was back after a year off because of Covid and drew a standing-room-only crowd as a fundraiser for the Lewiston Council on the Arts.
Featured speaker Thomas Paul Asklar told the tale of Gitche Gumee, starting at 7:10 p.m. when the last communication was heard from the overloaded ship.
Lake Superior is said to never give up her dead, Asklar explained, because it is so deep and cold that bodies don’t decompose, fill with gasses and float to the top.
Asklar, a Williamsville art teacher and renowned painter, said he was inspired to learn about the Eddie Fitz by Bill Greenman, a teacher he had in 9th grade.
Today, Asklar inspires students much the same way, teaching a unit in his classes on the topic.
“They do an artistic tribute,” Asklar explained. “It’s like having a tiny army of research assistants.”
Gitche Gumee ale was served to attendees at $5 a pint, brewed with hops and barley from the Great Lakes Region. It might be the second Edmund Fitzgerald tribute beer after Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Porter.
Even before it sank, the 729-foot ship was known as the Titanic of the Great Lakes. It’s cargo hold, loaded with taconite pellets, was said to be so big it could have held the Statue of Liberty.
The ship was trying to make it to Cleveland to overwinter when the witch of November seized her shortly after Capt. Ernest McSorley radioed to the Arthur M. Anderson, another ship trailing several miles behind. His last transmission was “we’re holding our own.”
Asklar explained the ship went down “suddenly and catastrophically without a cry for help with all hands.”
He concluded his speech with an enthusiast dressed as McSorley reading all 29 names the gales of November claimed that day as John Asklar, Tom’s brother and Niagara Falls firefighter, solemnly rang a bell for each.
Asklar approached the arts council several years ago about doing the annual event. He rents a studio from the council and exhibits annually at the festival.
“Tom has been with the Arts Council for 30 years,” Executive Director Irene Rykaszewski said. “We’ve always supported him and he’s supported us.”
For Rykaszewski, the support of the Brickyard Brewing and Ken Bryan is noteworthy as well. Bryan, no matter where he has been over the years has always been supportive.
After Asklar closed his talk, Jeremy Hoyle, a childhood friend best known as the lead singer of the Strictly Hip took to the stage and sang a rousing version of the Lightfoot ballad plus the Tragically Hip song Nautical Disaster. Jamie Holka and Bruce Wojick backed him up.
After Hoyle stepped aside, Dave Thurman stepped up to the mic and sang and their voices rang.
Brian Walsh of North Tonawanda heard about the event from some friends. The history buff was glad he came out.
“It was a great talk” Walsh said. “It was well done. I like the music on a Thursday night. What more could you ask for.”
