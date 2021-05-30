As I explore the Niagara Frontier, I find there are historic places the community remembers and some that are forgotten. As I soon discovered, the Lafler & Son general store is fondly remembered by many.
I received seven emails in response to my article on the historic Forsyth Tavern in Cambria, published in the March 20 edition of the Union-Sun & Journal. There are still Forsyth relatives in the area including Ed Forsyth of Lockport, who supplied me with the history of the family. Another contact was Debbie Lafler Jordan, who had research about her grandfather’s general store that was on Route 93, North Ridge Road, just down the road from Forsyth Tavern; the Laflers are Forsyth relatives.
B. N. Lafler & Son General Merchandise is the official name, but the store was known locally as the “Little Sears and Roebucks,” as it had everything you would need for home and farm. A small store was operated by Arch Scoby from 1887 until 1892. Burt Lafler bought that store and doubled the size. The address then was P.O. RFD #1 (Rural Federal Delivery); today it would be on the 3700 block of North Ridge Road. Burt Lafler’s son Huey Laftner later took over the store and operated it until 1965.
The first customers came in buggies and the last in sleek Studebakers and Chevrolets. The first deliveries were in a hand-built horse drawn wagon — the store on wheels. Later, in the 1930s, deliveries were in a custom-built Garford grocery truck.
I visited Debbie Jordan at her well preserved 1865 farmhouse in Barker to review her extensive Lafler Store collection. With dueling grandfather clocks ticking and signaling the hour we went over what she had assembled. The late Gerald Lafler, Debbie’s father, collected information and Jordan picked up the project and began to write the story. She is into it several hundred pages and is moving swiftly.
Jordan, although highly organized, was partly distracted during my visit, as there was a fox guarding her hen house — it had stolen several of her chickens and she had to temporarily move the remaining birds, including a peacock, into the barn. She and the dogs, horses and donkeys were on high alert.
I asked Jordan about her impressions of the store and she read from the introduction to her book: “... for 75 years it was a gathering place of business and a social center. Farmers and neighbors could exchange news and greetings. Mostly there was a real force of community where you knew each person ... .”
In Jordan’s albums several items caught my interest: a number of people worked at, shopped, or delivered merchandise to the store and they were named and photographed. The entire story of the Lafler & Son store is really about a rural meeting spot centered around the store and a post office. The operators, Burt and Huey Lafler, were warmly remembered. A Facebook posting, just a few years ago from a poster in Wilson, brought hundreds of comments about the store, 54 years after it closed. Clearly the store was an important part of local history.
The Lafler general store, open for more than 70 years, could be put on a list of the longest continually operating general stores in Niagara County. Adding to the attraction was the local post office on the property. Some of the Postmasters recalled are William Sawyer, who sorted the mail with his one arm, George Rutherford and Don Heray.
Why is this store different than the typical corner store? What did it sell and what is remembered? The store sold groceries, meat, fruit, dry goods, ice cream, boots, shoes, cloth, thread, horse and stock feed, gasoline and oil, but as far as I can tell, it came down to the cheese. That is the main item recalled, a distinctive sharp cheese that came in three-foot wheels that had to be turned often, so they didn’t dry out. The store quickly sold out one cheese wheel a week and it became known as Lafler’s cheese.
As a trained investigator I am mandated to ask about spirits or ghosts at the Lafler store. None are reported; there’s nothing strange or secret about the store except the hidden trap door that is rumored to have contained a jug of high proof hard cider for those cold winter days. However, it is claimed that the Lafler family homestead, next door to the store, does have a few stories to tell.
Cash was not king at the Lafler store. The owner bought local eggs, produce, milk and other products from nearby farms — the Smith, Robinson, Luff and Freatman farms, and many others that are listed in the records. Most of the bookkeeping notations were not for cash but for barter.
During good times and especially the hard times — through World Wars 1 and 2, the Great Depression and layoffs — the store allowed loyal customers to run a bill. When it closed in 1965, there were still past due accounts on the books. Huey Lafler quietly forgave this debt in gratitude for the years of support from the community.
Upon the store’s closing, the building was rented out and then demolished in the early 1980s. The only physical sign of the store that remains is a basement, from a building that was moved in the early 1900s, used by the store for cold storage.
Debbie Jordan plans to publish her book for the community, which remembers Lafler & Son and her father, Gerald, who collected the store’s history all of his life. My version of the story was possible due only to Jordan, who shared her research and writing with me.
When not fighting off foxes, Jordan continues to work on her book. Anyone who has a tale or other information can contact her at deborahj95@gmail.com. Your information will help her tell the story.
Jim Boles is a Lockport native with a keen interest in local history and cultural tourism. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com or on his blog at vanishingpast.com.
