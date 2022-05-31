The congregation of Fillmore Chapel United Methodist Church in Ransomville will be celebrating its bicentennial this weekend.
The congregation formed 200 years ago with Rev. George Ash in a building that used to be just down the road. It moved into its current church building at the corner of Ransomville and Youngstown-Wilson roads in 1852.
Pastor Anne Cole, the current pastor since 2010, as well as the church’s first female pastor, said that the congregation is very intergenerational, as descendants of its earliest trustees are still members of their community.
“It’s an important thing that it’s an intergenerational church, and that the families have been here for generations,” she said.
Church Lay Leader Hap Skellen, who is also an unofficial church groundskeeper and handyman, referenced how often the congregation has come together to help the church during tough times.
“This is a small congregation, and it’s still standing,” he said. “When we needed a furnace, the money came. When we needed a roof, everything fell into place. There was a time in our history where they thought of closing the church because its membership went down, and people here said ‘you’re not touching us,’ and they stayed,”
While enduring through adversity, most recently with the Covid pandemic, Pastor Cole has attributed the endurance of the congregation to its ability to adapt and embrace change.
“The congregation has a willingness to adapt, and connect with people in new ways, and that’s part of our longevity,” said Cole. “Covid was a big push for that, but even before that we were already moving into using technology.”
When the pandemic first hit in 2020, the congregation started holding its services over Zoom.
“There’s people who come to our worship services through Zoom,” said Skellen. “There’s one lady from Houston, Texas, there’s a lady from the Carolinas, there are people who had to move to live with their children, and now they have the opportunity to still be a part of our congregation.”
Even during the pandemic they still found reasonable ways to come together during particular occasions. When Skellen’s aunt Elberta Wills passed away during the pandemic, and the congregation was unable to gather inside for a wake, they instead gathered on the church lawn to see off her hearse as it passed by.
An open house will be held at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday after which a time capsule will be buried on the lawn in front of the church at 4 p.m. The capsule will be excavated in 2072 for the congregation's 250th anniversary. A community dinner will then be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday worship on June 5 will be at 11 a.m. and the congregation will be welcoming returning pastor, the Rev. Jacob Denny, and will be followed by cake and ice cream. All members of the community are welcome at these events.
Pastor Cole is happy that she’s here for this celebration, as she will be retiring on July 1, after which Skellen will be acting as Lay Minister. She hopes that the congregation will still be around for years to come, and feels that they love each other enough to make sure that it happens. She attributes it to an unofficial slogan given to the church by life-long member Sue Kulak, “Little Church with a Big Heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.