Perfect conditions for the 'Beast of Burden'

It’s called the Beast of Burden for a reason.
The semi-annual run takes place from the wide waters in Lockport east to Middleport and features three levels of endurance: 25 miles, which is one lap; 50 miles, which is Lockport to Middleport twice; and the ultra run of 100 miles, which is four times back and forth.
The run takes place twice a year, once in the summer and again in the winter.
The difference, according to veteran participant Michael Condella of Boston, is in the summer the weather is warm, the birds are chirping and flowers are blooming, while in the winter it’s dreary and cold and runners could be faced with two feet of snow.
Condella, 34, a veteran runner of 20 years, has participated in the Beast of Burden at least 10 times.
“I grew up doing this race,” he said. “Some years you have a blizzard and the towpath is buried in snow and other years it is bare.”
Condella has enjoyed running since high school. When he first read about extreme runs in western states, he became intrigued. He first trained by walking from Boston to Worcester, Mass., and he was hooked.
While in the Lockport area, Condella stays with Gen Prunella, who resides on Van Buren Street along the Erie Canal. Condella first connected with her online and has stayed with her during the run ever since.
“We have become great friends. We go out to eat and to Niagara Falls,” Prunella said. "He is a great athlete. He recently climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.”
Prunella said she has opened her home to runners from all over the world, including Poland, Germany and South Africa. As a result, she later visited South Africa. One guest at her home was bicycling from Massachusetts to a new job in Iowa.
The winter 2022 Beast of Burden kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and runners who choose the 100-mile option have until 4 p.m. Sunday to complete the run.
When runners arrive in Middleport, they are welcomed at the Towpath Masonic Lodge on Main Street where they can get refreshments and take a break.
Condella said there are no prizes for completing the Beast of Burden, just the satisfaction of knowing they did it. Those who complete the winter and summer event in one year earn a commemorative belt buckle.
Condella usually finishes in the top five to 10 runners, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.