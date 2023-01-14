When we first moved to Niagara County, we were dairy farmers. Dairy farmers work every day. Cows have to be milked every day. At that time, we were twice-a-day milkers. Today many farms are three times a day.
During the winter, we always had questions about how we raised our calves. After a calf was born, she was quickly moved into an individual calf hutch. I say she because we only kept the females. These heifers would become our replacement cows. People were often concerned because the calves were out in the cold. So here is some information about calves and hutches.
Cows are happiest when temperatures are 30-40 degrees. They would rather be cool. That is one advantage to a calf hutch, lots of fresh air and air movement. But it is not just a little hut on the ground. Farmers provide bedding, usually straw. Also, there is a fence so the calf can move freely in and out as she would like.
Before a calf is placed in a hutch, it is cleaned and sanitized. Fresh bedding is provided. Because the calf has its own space, there is less chance of illness. However, if they do become ill, farmers can identify which calf is sick and what needs to be done. Most often, an ill calf will have scours, loose bowel movements. If the calves are grouped, it can be harder to identify who is sick. And, as will any day care, one sick calf will share with all the others.
The farmer can also keep track of how much each calf is eating and drinking. That way they can determine if the calf is growing properly. Because the farmer has to go out to feed the calf twice a day, it is usually harder on the person than the animal.
Calf hutches can be made of many materials: wood, metal, plastic. Most plastic hutches are lighter weight and easier to clean so they tend to be the most prevalent. Also, they are portable. So the area where the calves are kept can be moved easily.
In picking a place for the hutch, farmers look at a number of factors. What is the ground like. Muddy, wet places would not work well. Uncomfortable for the calf, and difficult to get the feed to. Which direction is the most windy? The opening for the hutch will generally be placed away from the wind. The placement should also make it easy for the farmer to change the bedding so it is clean and fresh.
How long is a calf in the hutch? Usually, they are housed that way for 8-10 weeks. By then, their immune system has matured and they are large enough to work within a group.
Calf hutches have improved the care of the young livestock in many ways. By monitoring the calves and allowing their immune system to mature, the farmer will have healthy heifers ready to breed. Calf hutches are the best place for a calf. Research has proven this many times.
