It was 5:30 a.m. not long ago and the heavy rain was quickly melting the built-up snowpack in Western New York. I was imagining the conditions at a remote sink hole, cave and waterfall that poured out of the cliffs near Upper Mountain Road in Cambria. I emailed the one person I knew who might be thinking about the site: Scott Ensminger. He responded with “Should be a lot of water, I wonder how it is”.
The weather finally broke in March, and Scott and I were able to get out and look at this unique cave and waterfall system on the escarpment. Scott, who wrote the book “The Caves of Niagara County,” has spent many weekends on the 31 miles of jagged hillsides that define the county. Searching for caves and waterfalls, he has hiked the walkable sections of the escarpment one at a time.
This cave, known as Thrall Hill Cave because of its proximity to Thrall Road, starts at a stream and spring that runs above the escarpment, drains into a deep sink hole and cavern running 176 feet underground, then exits to crash 26 feet into multiple water falls cascading hundreds of feet to the bottom of the hill. It is not a large cave — caves in Niagara County tend to be smaller because of the hard stone — but Thrall Hill is a familiar cave in that it has been carved over tens of thousands of years by the action of water flowing into a sink hole and gradually eroding the tough stone. Most of the significant caves in the county have formed this way.
The cave was thoroughly explored in 1971 by Niagara Frontier Grotto members and is found in Scott’s research. Unfortunately it is on private property and can be accessed only with permission.
Scott manages an online site keeping track of the many waterfalls in Western New York and regularly posts updates on their condition. Today he was at these falls to measure the changes and add new photos. The falls had been altered during the past year because of a heavy rainfall that modified the valley that the stream flows through. The main upper falls has grown from 20 feet to 26 feet because of rocks being washed from the base of the falls. Also, a new five-foot-high lower falls has formed. All this data was recorded and is now posted on the waterfall site.
The book The Caves of Niagara County, New York is available at the Niagara County Historical Society, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. All profits go to the historical society.
To make contact with Scott Ensminger and see the full listing of publicly accessible waterfalls in Western New York, visit falzguy.com.
Author Jim Boles has a keen interest in preserving local history and advancing cultural tourism in the place where he was raised. He’s the operator of Vanishing Past Press, whose aim is to develop, publish and market works of scholarship and cultural importance concerning underexamined and unexplored history. Contact him at jamesboles47@gmail.com.
