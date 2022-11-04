Old Fort Niagara is celebrating its French history this weekend as the French Heritage Days return to the state park.
Executive Director Robert Emerson said this is put on in cooperation with the Western New York chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French, with Friday reserved for 550 French students representing about 10 different school districts. The general public is able to attend on Saturday.
“When the French were here at the fort, it was an exciting time,” Emerson said, who was honored this past summer by the French government for his part in keeping that county’s history alive in the fort. “The purpose of the program is to bring that era to life.”
Twenty-five learning demonstrations throughout the day cover topics from the fort’s days controlled by France in the 17th and 18th centuries, such as the fur trade, what life in a French garrison was like, the French’s native allies, blacksmithing, French fortification and architecture, and firing a 12 pound cannon. New activities this year include members portraying French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, and others who explored North America in the 1670s.
Along with these hands-on activities for the kids, the demonstrators try to speak to speak French as much as they can so the kids can get practice in.
“Its our last big school tour day,” Emerson said. “With anything over 500 kids, this place is going to be packed.”
Scheduled events taking place both days include:
• 11 a.m. Landing of the Voyageur Canoe
• 12 p.m. Infantry exercise and musket firing presentation
• 1 p.m. Artillery firing at the Dauphin Battery
• 2 p.m. Infantry exercise for kids
• 3 p.m. Artillery firing demonstration
• 4 p.m. Musket firing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.