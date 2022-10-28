Fixtures in any community, the local pub is as important to American history as any other place you can name. More than purveyors of spirits, the publican provided space for community members to talk politics and current events as well as sports and local scuttlebutt. Check your history – the Founding Fathers got a lot accomplished at the local watering hole.
Here in the Falls, we also had a tavern that affected the history not only of the region, but the country, and it was owned by a man as popular as any (unsurprisingly), a man whose name you know, though you may not realize it: Gad Pierce.
Pierce rolled into town in 1807. A farmer and innkeeper, he opened his tavern at Main and Portage in 1812, just as a little thing called the War of 1812 was getting underway. The English on the Canadian side had the advantage of trained soldiers, but neither the Americans nor the British in Canada were really well prepared for the fight on the Niagara Frontier.
Pierce, assessing the situation and feeling strongly that the American government wasn’t ready to deal with the prospect of an imminent invasion that would threaten everything he and his neighbors owned, determined a plan of action.
He convinced townsfolk, Tuscaroras, and anyone he could find at the bar to head to Lewiston and bring their horses and weapons. Aware that the ragtag ensemble could in no way actually fight the British, he choreographed a performance.
He distributed canes, sticks, ramrods, farm equipment – anything that may be vaguely visible or glint in the sun when viewed from the Canadian shore. Then he organized the group in lines and they did their best marching imitation, back and forth for the British to see. From Canada, it appeared that actual military had arrived on the Niagara Frontier to defend American soil. The group marched into Fort Niagara.
Once inside they quietly slipped away in smaller groups, back to their homes to gather their families and get out of Dodge before the inevitable invasion began. The trick forestalled the action long enough that the War Department had begun dispersing troops to defend Niagara in the interim.
Pierce sent his family to safety and stayed to defend his tavern. In 1813, Pierce was fired upon and ran off into the woods for cover. The War, of course, was not kind to the Niagara Frontier. Ask the people in Black Rock.
After the War, Pierce rebuilt his tavern and resumed his life.
Of course, occasionally in a pub one may hear of less noble behavior, and though we do not know specifics, something occurred in 1834 that may not have made his mother proud. A notice published that year offered a $5 reward for apprehending Gad Pierce, who had lately escaped the Niagara County Jail where he had been being held on a charge of assault and battery.
Nobody’s perfect.
Pierce lived to be 66 years of age and is buried in Oakwood Cemetery. His name lives on as Pierce Avenue.
If you want to visit the site of Gad Pierce’s Tavern today, you can do so; you can even bring the kids. Because that site today holds the Niagara Falls Public Library on Main Street.
Sláinte!
Oakwood Chronicles is a monthly feature about some of the more famous residents — and employees — at Oakwood Cemetery. For more information, visit www.oakwoodniagara.org.
