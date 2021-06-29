My personal philosophy is that every day is either a good day or a great story.
Maude Willard didn't have a good day.
Maude joined us at Oakwood Cemetery in September of 1901 at the age of 28. A variety actress, she dreamed of earning enough money to buy her mother "a pleasant home." She followed with admiration the daredeviling exploits of Carlisle Graham, who shot the rapids a half dozen times, encased in his barrel as it made its way through whirlpool rapids to Lewiston. Sometimes he even stood with his head protruding from top, a feat which cost him his hearing when he got hit with a mighty wave and ruptured an ear drum.
The story goes that Willard reached out to her friend Graham to coordinate a double stunt: she would shoot the rapids in his barrel while he, upon seeing the barrel successfully navigate up to the whirpool, would jump in the water and swim through the lower rapids to Lewiston.
It all started out well. Willard in the barrel traversed the rapids and arrived at the whirlpool, and Graham jumped in to perform his half of the tandem stunt.
Unfortunately, the whirlpool sucked the barrel into its mighty current and Willard spent the next five hours in what amounted to a spin cycle, going around and around too far from shore for anyone to help.
Graham finished his leg of the stunt, emerged from the water in Lewiston and headed off for a pint. When he learned of Willard's plight, he returned to the Falls. As night fell, a railroad car with a searchlight was brought to the scene, so helpless spectators could keep an eye on the unfortunate scene.
Eventually, the whirlpool spit the barrel out and it was retrieved.
Now, here is where I have to take issue with Willard. One can well imagine being scared about performing the stunt. It is easy to understand that she might take along a good luck charm or religious artifact to offer her comfort. It is not understandable, though, that she decided what she needed to offer her solace was her own dog.
Sadly for Willard, the only air in the barrel was supplied by a cigar-sized hole in the wood. It might have been enough, had not her dog had the sense to press his nose against it and draw in oxygen for himself.
When the barrel was opened, the dog jumped out. Maude didn't.
I wonder what the relationship was between Willard and Graham. Was she trying to impress him? Did he convince her that the stunt would make her famous? Graham was 22 years older than Willard; did he feel particularly responsible for her death because he should have known better?
Graham, who died in 1909, had left instructions that he was to be buried at Oakwood and his funeral cortege was to pass by Willard's grave en route to his own.
Willard's mother, who might have looked forward to "a pleasant home" as a result of Maude's stunt, instead died broken-hearted only a couple months after her daughter.
Despite Willard's questionable decision-making skills, I have a soft spot for her.
She wanted to prove herself, to achieve a level of independence, do something nice for dear old Mom, and clearly was possessed of an optimistic belief that everything would turn out fine. Ah, youth.
Graham had Willard's monument erected. He later moved to Detroit where he succumbed to asthma at the age of 58.
The only one to profit from the misadventure was a Buffalo theater that used the story as part of a vaudeville show. It was advertised in the "Amusements" section.
Oakwood Chronicles typically runs on the third Friday of the month.
