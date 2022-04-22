Oakwood Chronicles: Marking Armenian Remembrance Day

As the world watches the situation in Ukraine, a horrifying tapestry of suffering and abuse unfolding day by day, we are reminded it is not the first time such a thing has happened. Or the second.
It isn’t even all that unusual.
The 24th of this month marks “Armenian Remembrance Day,” the anniversary of the start Armenian genocide that took place in the Ottoman Empire during WWI. On this date in 1915, several hundred Armenian intellectuals were rounded up, arrested and later executed. It is the date marked as the start of the genocide, although of course bad things were happening before then.
The genocide was characterized by the whole-sale murder of more than a million Armenian Christians, forced on death marches through the Syrian desert. The Committee of Union and Progress, a revolutionary party in the Empire, was fearful that the minority Armenians would seek independence, and favored a homogenous society. Later, Turkey continued the genocide during its war for independence, forcing the conversion of women and children to Islam, or plain killing or deporting Armenians in their search for that “ethnonational” state. Land was taken from Armenians by both the Ottoman Empire and the Turkish government. Some survivors from the event came as refugees to the U.S. and some of those to Niagara Falls.
Oakwood is the final resting place of hundreds of Armenian Americans. That fact can hardly be missed: Sarkissian, Mooradian, Bedrassean, Avakian, Gorpian, Hovievian, Kekorian, Hagopian, Ghougasian, Tatoian, Gamboian, and so many more names populate the grounds.
They came to Falls in the 1890s and early 1900s. They found work the chemical factories and created a community on the East Side. Some of their names are familiar today – or should be.
Jacqueline Koshian, the first female City Court Judge in Niagara Falls, was the daughter of an Armenian refugee. She became a State Supreme Court Justice for the 8th Judicial District.
Lillian Garabedian, was a New York City opera singer by way of Niagara Falls.
And many of our neighbors and friends who contribute to the fabric of our community today are here because of refugee ancestors who fled the Turks and started again.
Bob Kazeangin is such a figure. A member of the Board of Directors of Oakwood Cemetery, Bob is an affable fellow whose ancestors fled the crisis and after arriving in Canada and moving to Niagara Falls to build a new life but, never forgetting what happened to them during the genocide.
“Every Armenian family will never forget what happened and continue to remind the world of this horrific act of hatred. Together the Armenians survived and are proud of their traditions and customs continuing to carry them out every day. By doing so, Armenians are honoring those who lost their lives so we today can celebrate being proud Armenians.”
