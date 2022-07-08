For a brief spell in the early 2000s, I was features editor at this very newspaper. I am not a journalist, by training or personality, but a columnist; there is a big and important difference.
In these days as we are reminded that Watergate was 50 years ago, Jan. 6 was fewer than two years ago, and May 14 was less than two months ago, we should really take a moment to appreciate the true journalists who have, and continue, to report the news.
The fourth estate is a foundation without which democracy topples over. At Oakwood Cemetery, we are humbled to care for some of the long-gone leaders of this very publication.
William Pool (1825-1912) was the founder and first editor of the Niagara Falls Gazette, first iteration of this publication. Called at the time the ‘Dean of Niagara County Newspapermen,’ he was born in Lewiston to parents who well-recalled the War of 1812 taking place around them.
In 1852 – the year Oakwood was established – Pool began his career at the Lockport Courier, forerunner of the Lockport Union Sun & Journal. In 1854, he founded the Gazette and remained its editor until 1880, when he sold it to Peter A. Porter, who also rests with us on Portage Road.
In 1884 he founded the Niagara Courier, and remained its editor until at least 1905.
Pool was a member of the Assembly, was appointed postmaster at Niagara Falls by President U.S. Grant, was a member of the State Constitution convention, and was a delegate to the Republican convention that nominated Rutherford B. Hayes to be president.
Staunchly anti-slavery in his views, he was active in the Whig and Republican parties. He is the author of “Landmarks of Niagara County,” which can still be purchased today.
Pool was succeeded by Don C. Collins, who was editor from 1880 to 1890. Ten years later, a bicycle accident would leave Collins with a broken leg. He seemed to recover, but subsequently developed pleurisy and then pneumonia. He joined us at Oakwood in November of 1900. Mr. Collins was an organizer of the the 42nd Separate Company of this city and earned a medal for long service. A Republican, he served on the Board on Health. Upon his death his son, Charles, succeeded him in that post. Collins was described as “one of the city’s oldest and best known inhabitants.”
Pool was succeeded by Orin E. Dunlap, of photography fame. Dunlap’s photographic work capturing the Falls, and the stunters who challenged them, are famous. The collection, which resides in the Niagara Falls Public Library, has photos taken by Dunlap and others. It “includes photographs, glass plate negatives, prints, books, paintings, manuscripts, pamphlets, documents, letters, typescripts, postcards, newspapers, scrapbooks and other materials representing one of the finest and most complete records of the history off the Falls of Niagara and its area. The photographs Dunlap took between 1890 and the 1920s are unique in the record they provide of the very important history of this region.” (NF Library website). Mr. Dunlap resides down the street from the library, at Oakwood. Many subjects of the Dunlap Collection reside there, too, including Annie Edson Taylor, Carlisle Graham, and others. Dunlap served as editor of the Gazette from 1890-1895.
The respect once afforded to journalists was evident in the articles published during their times, which hail them as valued members of the community. You can still pay your respects today – to the dead and the living journalists– who have done and still do the work of informing us of what is going on while we are busy working, sleeping, and going about the general business of our own lives.
On another note: Join us July 19 at 6 p.m. for our first Last Call Happy Hour Tour. Reserve your spot at www.oakwoodniagara.org. Your $20 includes a tour of historical persons and a drink ticket good for a refreshment at Wine on Third. See you there.
Oakwood Chronicles is a monthly feature about some of the more famous residents — and employees — at Oakwood Cemetery. For more information, visit www.oakwoodniagara.org.
