In Niagara Falls, one can hardly miss the name “Haeberle:” Haeberle Avenue, Haeberle Plaza, and, to those of a certain age or memory, Haeberle Lumber Company, Haeberle Paint and Builders Supply Company, and Haeberle Realty Corporation. The Haeberles first took up residence in Niagara Falls in 1883. George Haeberle (1900-1966) was president of all the aforementioned business concerns and of Oakwood Cemetery at a time when it was doing so well, the Cemetery Association even loaned money for mortgages.
But it is his son, Peter, who captures my imagination. I didn’t know him. I don’t think I know any Haeberles, but he seems like a fun guy, the type of uncle who would inspire you and maybe get you into a bit of mischief now and again.
Born in 1933, Peter Haeberle attended DeVeaux School before studying at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. DeVeaux School was open from 1859-1971, and was a military school from 1860-1950. A final media story about its closure featured brief biosketches of notable alumni. In it, Peter’s occupation is listed as “adventurer.”
And that sounds right. At 34, he set off on an 80,000, 18-month car trip through North and South America with his cat, Tart, the only one who couldn’t reject the offer to accompany him. He planned to live in the vehicle, which was custom built in England and slept four. He named the car “Rozinante” after Don Quixote’s horse.
It included heat, a canvas pop-up table, a fridge, stove, and grill, all of which ran on propane. It contained an agitating washer and toileting accommodation. His daily budget for the excursion was $7.
While on his 1971 trip, he dawdled awhile in New Mexico, gathering material for his pictures and writing.
Part of his more mundane existence included working as the manager of the family’s paint and wallpaper store and as a decorator. His home, an apartment above the Tatler, contained a sign reading: “Protest against the rising tide of conformity.”
And it seems he lived this exhortation.
He once painted a face on his torso at a Halloween party “to the dismay of some guests and the applauds of others.” At Christmas 1964, he cut a tree in half lengthwise, nailed it to his wall, painted the outside black and the trunk fluorescent orange, and decorated it.
He worked with the NF Studio Group, a cadre of residents devoted to establishing a permanent home for the works of local artists. With his help and until a permanent home could be found, art was installed at the Parkway Inn, and rotated four times annually to showcase new pieces.
In an effort to generate ideas for the permanent art home, Mr. Haeberle threw a party at which he served his original dip: four over-ripe avocadoes, sour cream, crabmeat, and lemon juice. It was a smash.
Peter Haeberle also advocated the establishment of a 300-acre animal refuge at Bond’s Lake, which was an unpopular idea. Undeterred, he later campaigned in a letter to the National Wildlife Federation in support of preserving Ohio Key in Florida. (The portion of the island south of U.S. Route 1 today is protected as the Ohio Key National Wildlife Refuge.)
Peter finished his days as a resident of Venice, Florida, at the age of 79. But like many who wander, he ultimately returned home. He was welcomed to Oakwood in 2013.
Oakwood Chronicles is a monthly feature about some of the more famous residents — and employees — at Oakwood Cemetery. For more information, visit www.oakwoodniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.