One of the more interesting women resting at Oakwood Cemetery is Emily S. Douton Hyde Biondi.
Maybe more akin to a modern woman than to some of her contemporaries, Emily Le Monnier was born in 1866 in St. Sampsons, Cornwall, England. She married a stone cutter, William Douton, around 1880. They had two children, Emelene (b. 1883) and Wilhelmina “Wilma” (b. 1884) before emigrating to the USA around 1887 and settling in Holley, N.Y., where another daughter was born, Florence (1889-1894).
William and 10 others were visiting the Channel Islands in 1912. He and his goddaughter, Lillian Bentham, boarded the Titanic for the return trip to America.
We know how that worked out.
Lillian was reluctant to leave the sinking ship, but eventually was compelled to do so, boarding the last lifeboat to leave the ailing vessel. She aided in the rescue of others by helping pull them into the lifeboat and covering at least one with her fur coat. Among those who greeted her when she finally reached New York aboard the Carpathia was the now-widowed Emily Douton.
In 1917, Emily married Charles B. Hyde, a paper manufacturer. His ancestors had donated the land to create England’s Hyde Park. Hyde suffered a stroke and died in 1921; his will left about $100,000 to provide for his wife.
Widowed again, Emily, who worked in insurance, remarried in 1923 to Italian born Dr. Angelo F. Biondi (b. circa 1863). She died of stomach cancer later that year at the home of her daughter in Hilton, N.Y. in 1923.
Upon her death, the $100,000 left by Mr. Hyde was left to the City of Niagara Falls in order help pay off $285,000 the city had bonded to purchase what was then called Gill Creek. After retiring $100,000 of that debt, the city renamed the park Hyde Park. It is the second-largest municipal park in the state, with only Central Park being larger.
Just five years after her death, the school opened which bears the Hyde name across from the park, which was dedicated a year later.
After having moved across the ocean to make a home, burying two husbands and a child, Emily’s body was returned to Niagara Falls, where she was placed in the mausoleum at Oakwood Cemetery, next to her second husband, and where she remains.
