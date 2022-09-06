Two Niagara Falls School District teachers are taking their student’s love of learning about theater and expanding it outside the classroom.
Megan Miller and TJ Wilcox have started a new theater company called Open Door Productions, based out of the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, that encourages kids to learn more about the art form and wants to start its own productions.
Miller has been involved with theater her whole life ever since she was a kid in the school district. She went to college for theater performance and was part of a nationwide tour with a children’s theater company that performed a musical version of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”
She came back to district 11 years ago, first as a teacher’s assistant at Niagara Falls High School and at Gaskill Preparatory School before switching to being a theater teacher. She started the theater programs at different schools from the ground up six years ago at the superintendent’s request, first at Gaskill and LaSalle preparatory schools, then creating such programs at three elementary schools in the past year.
Wilcox’s role was handling the music direction and vocal work for the productions
“We saw the change it was having on kids in the district,” Miller said. “They were hungry for more. They wanted to do more theater and they couldn’t do it all through the school year.”
The company’s performances will take place at the NACC, which is a huge supporter of what Miller and Wilcox are doing. Since the company is self-funded, donations are asked at all of its events.
“Its our goal to keep the things we do for kids to be free,” Miller said, adding that they do not want money holding someone’s interest back.
Along with running a kid’s summer camp that ended with a camp showcase, the company also held a 24-hour festival where participants have the chance to write, direct, and perform shows created over a 24-hour period.
It is not just kids that Open Door is looking to attract. People of all ages are welcome to participate in the shows and programs the company offers, as Miller said they have gotten people to respond to audition notices through their social media accounts. With combining professional adult actors and student actors in one place, Miller hopes that they can all learn from each other.
“I feel students can learn a lot about professional actors,” Miller said. “Our vision is bringing all levels of people’s ability and talent together to make art.”
Open Door’s first planned production is of “Back Cover” by Emily Hageman, a one act play first published in 2016 that allows for teenage actors with performance dates on Sept. 9, 10, and 11.
Miller said this company is her and her co-founder’s way of giving back to the community and to give kids a safe place and to have them do something outside of school.
“The concept and goal is we want to use our God-given gifts to bring the community together,” Miller said, hoping that the company can expand into full-scale musicals.
