The Niagara Falls Public Library's Local History Department will be hosting the Monday Evening Talk Series featuring speakers and institutions from across Niagara Falls.
The talks will be held at the LaSalle Branch and are sponsored by the Friends of the Niagara Falls Public Library. The series begins Monday and continues on Oct. 16 and Nov. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Monday's talk will focus on Luella Kenny, an activist and former resident of Love Canal; October’s talk will focus on the creation of New York State Parks, with an emphasis on Niagara Falls State Park; and November’s talk will take a close look at the remarkable individuals in Niagara Falls who operated the Underground Railroad.
Registration is required for all events due to limited seating; email nflh@nioga.org or call the LaSalle Branch at 716-283-8309 with your name, email, and phone number to register for each event.
