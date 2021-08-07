With the Niagara County Fair in progress this weekend, let’s look back to the beginnings of agriculture in the Niagara region. Agriculture in Niagara County has a long and varied history beginning with the Native Americans who inhabited this region hundreds of years before European contact. The soil both above and below the Niagara Escarpment proved to be very fertile for growing a variety of crops.
One of the first mentions of European farming in what became Niagara County dates from 1775, when John Stedman, the portage master, planted an apple orchard at Fort Schlosser in Niagara Falls. Even before this date, the French, and later the English, farmed the area around Fort Niagara to provide the garrison with fresh fruits and vegetables.
When settlers began arriving here in the early 19th century, clearing the land for farming was one of their first priorities. Giant trees were felled to make way for plowing the soil. Crops such as wheat and corn competed with tree stumps in the fields. The stumps were eventually burned out and the potash was sold for much needed cash.
With the end of the War of 1812 and the opening of the Erie Canal in 1825, farmers began to plant their crops not only for their family’s subsistence, but also to sell to distant markets. Fruit orchards began to appear all over the county and by 1850 Niagara produced more apples than any other county in America. Cash crops were not the only commodity in the county, as livestock, particularly dairy cows, were also an important element in making Niagara one of the leading agricultural centers in the country.
In the winter of 1838, a group of county farmers gathered together at the American Hotel in Lockport to discuss agriculture and exchange ideas. Three years later that group officially became the Niagara County Agricultural Society. The first fair was held in October of 1841 on the grounds of the Public Square where the county courthouse now stands. The society was reorganized and incorporated in 1858 with a president, 12 vice presidents (from each of the towns) and six directors. The names of those who represented the society read like a “Who’s Who” of Niagara County history: Hiram McNeil, General Parkhurst Whitney, Judge Samuel DeVeaux, James Wisner, Daniel Holmes, John Sweeney, John Clappsattle, Alexander Dickerson, Joel McCollum, Washington Hunt, Moses Crapsey and Daniel Pomeroy.
The original goals of the Niagara County Agricultural Society were later expanded to include horticulture, floriculture and animal husbandry. That year, 1858, the society held its first fair on 20 acres it had purchased that bordered Washburn, Willow, Beattie and Grant streets. For the next 60 years the annual county fair was held at this location.
During these years spectator sports became popular at the fair. Horse, foot and bicycle races as well as baseball and lacrosse games entertained fair goers in addition to the usual agricultural exhibits. Although these events brought in people who were not necessarily interested in agriculture, they bothered some long-time attendees who wanted to keep the fair a “simple” exhibition. In 1885, a delegation from the Niagara County Agricultural Society traveled to Albion to attend the Orleans County fair “to see how a county fair could be successfully conducted without the usual demoralizing adjuncts of such exhibitions elsewhere.” These two divergent views of what the county fair should be doing and promoting often led to clashes within the society board.
In addition to agriculture and sporting events, other attractions were added such as a nightly fireworks show, vaudeville shows, staged weddings, a “Circus Town” and other amusements. A 1904 article in the Lockport Journal discussed the changes the fair had undergone in its 46-year history. It neither sentimentalized the old ways nor disparaged the new ones. It just made the statement that, “Then, the simple tastes of the people were easily satisfied. Now, the Fair must be on a big scale to attract the crowds.”
The last fair held at the Washburn Street grounds was in 1917. In 1922, the property on Lake Avenue was acquired and the fairs took place there. The agricultural society continued to organize the fairs until 1947, after which the Niagara County Extension Services took over sponsorship of the fair. With the new the Extension Services established, the agricultural society dissolved in 1952.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
