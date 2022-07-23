In 2016, the movie Hidden Figures was released. It was about three African-American female mathematical prodigies who, despite much prejudice against them, achieve notoriety working for NASA during the 1960s “space race.” Nearly a century before that, three young women who attended the Union School in Lockport became well-known in the field of mathematics, a profession that was, at that time, dominated by men. These three students were fortunate enough to come under the tutelage of Asher B. Evans, principal and teacher at the Union School, and followed in Evans’ footsteps by becoming world-renowned creators and solvers of complex mathematical equations.
Lizzie Kittridge was born in Lockport in 1855, the daughter of Frank and Caroline Judson Kittridge. Her father was a clerk and the family lived at 67 Ontario Street. At the completion of eighth grade in 1869, Lizzie entered the Union School, the only secondary school in Lockport. When she graduated in 1873, Lizzie started a 20-year subscription to Educational Times, a London-based journal devoted to educational practices and the elevation of the teaching profession that was published between 1847 and 1918. She began submitting math problems to the periodical and solved 10 of the problems presented during those years. In 1877, Lizzie married Eugene F. Goodman of Royalton, who listed his occupation as “manufacturer.” The couple lived at 65 Ontario Street. They had two sons and by 1892 they were living with Lizzie’s parents at 91 Niagara Street. Goodman was an inventor who owned several patents, most of which were improvements on previous inventions. These included a copy book, hammer and coffee percolator. By 1900, the Goodmans were living in Manhattan where Eugene held many different jobs over the next 20 years. He died in 1926 and Lizzie died in 1930.
One of Lizzie’s classmates was France E. Prudden. Frances was the daughter of James Davis Prudden and Elizabeth Bristol Prudden. They had a son in 1844 and Frances was born Sept. 27, 1848, in Wilson, three months after her father died. A year later, her mother married Lewis Prudden, James’ younger brother, and three more sons were born. These brothers started the undertaking business that still exists today as Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home. Frances attended the Union School when she was older than many of her classmates, graduating in 1873 at the age of 25. Like Lizzie, and the third girl, Belle Easton, Frances was exceptionally good in math. In 1872 she solved a geometry problem that had been proposed by a male student at St. John’s College, Cambridge, England. For about 10 years after graduating, Frances disappears from the records, but in 1882 she was working as a teacher in the Union School. Three years later Frances married Jonathan Hill of Provincetown, Mass. It is presumed he died before 1888 since that is the year she married her second husband, William Seawel. She was identified in one document as “Frances Prudden-Hill, formerly of Lockport.” William Seawel was a widower from Arkansas with four sons. The couple moved to Springfield, Missouri, and their only child, Mabel, was born in 1890. William died in 1903 and Frances died in 1922.
The most accomplished, and most elusive, of Lockport’s math trio was Belle Easton. Despite attempts by both myself and History Center Director Melissa Dunlap, very little has been uncovered about Easton. We know she graduated from the Union School in 1875, two years after Kittridge and Prudden. Like Kittridge, Easton subscribed to the Educational Times, and between 1874 and 1918 she submitted 24 mathematical problems and solved 75 that were presented in the publication. In 1887, the journal mentioned that she had a Bachelor of Science degree but it does not say from where. After that, the only information we have about Easton is that in 1912 she was living in Buffalo with a fellow Union School classmate, Alice Doty. Contact has been made with other possible sources who may know more about her and we are awaiting a response. If anything new is discovered it will be related in a future article.
In 1893, Easton submitted this problem to the Educational Times: One card out of a pack has been lost. From the remainder of the pack, 13 cards are drawn at random and are found to consist of 2 spades, 3 clubs, 4 hearts and 4 diamonds. What are the respective chances that the missing card is a spade, a club, a heart or a diamond? The problem was solved but the answer was not given. Does anyone want to try and solve it?
