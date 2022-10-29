While doing the research for last week’s article on Dudley Square, a phrase appeared in several sources that described a group of men who controlled much of the business and politics in the village of Lockport in the 1830s. They were branded the “Lockport Regency.” For those familiar with New York State history during the early canal era (1820-1840), the term “Albany Regency” represented the power brokers in the state government who controlled banks, canal contracts and everything in between, in the days before Tammany Hall became synonymous with patronage. Lockport had its own version of this politically astute group.
The face of American politics was changing in the 1820s and the names associated with the emerging political parties can be confusing to modern voters. By 1820, the Federalist party of Washington, Adams and Hamilton was dead. In the presidential election that year, three candidates from different factions of the Democratic-Republican party vied for that office, with incumbent James Monroe winning by a wide margin against John Quincy Adams and DeWitt Clinton. By 1824, the Democratic-Republican party had split into two distinct factions: the National Republicans, which supported John Quincy Adams; and those that supported Andrew Jackson, and who retained the name Democratic-Republicans. It was this faction to which the “Albany Regency,” and likewise the “Lockport Regency,” placed their loyalties.
The leader of the “Albany Regency” was Martin Van Buren. Although elected a U.S. Senator from New York in 1820, and served until 1828, Van Buren directed the “Regency” through his associates back in Albany to insure that the political supremacy he had built up would continue in his absence. Despite the wide use of patronage, the “Albany Regency” was regarded, even to its enemies as “aggressively honest; not being satisfied with being above reproach themselves, but refusing to tolerate in those whom they could control, what their own fine sense of honor did not approve.” Some of the members of the “Regency” were William Marcy, Silas Wright and Samuel Talcott. Their hold on state politics ended when Marcy was defeated as governor of New York by Whig candidate William Seward in 1838. The Democratic-Republican party eventually became the Democratic party under the leadership of Andrew Jackson. The National Republicans merged with the Anti-Masonic and other minor parties to form the Whig party which then became the Republican party in 1854.
Meanwhile, in Lockport, another group of men were ensuring that the ascendency of Lowertown would not be usurped by the expanding influence of Upper Town. Martin Van Buren’s counterpart in the “Lockport Regency” was Lot Clark, who according to an associate, Anson A. Boyce, was “a shrewd lawyer” and “a born politician” who was “distinguished for his capacity in the organizing of both financial and political affairs.” He was a founder of the first Lockport Bank in 1829, located on Market Street and still standing as an apartment building, and was the first agent and lawyer for the Albany Land Company before those positions were assumed by the now more well-known Washington Hunt. Some of the other members of the “Lockport Regency” were Joel McCollum, Lyman Spalding, Nathan Comstock, Orsamus Turner and Washington Hunt, all Lowertown residents and businessmen. Operating the only bank in Lockport, these men set the terms for mortgages, loans and other financial obligations. Though these men were the movers and shakers of early Lockport, they were not without their detractors. On May 10, 1831, the Niagara Courier took exception to a Christmas toast made the preceding year by Lot Clark in which he disparaged the opposing political party in Lockport by saying, “The Anti-Masons – May they have Solomon Southwick for their governor, [Thurlow] Weed as their minister, and Botany Bay for their country.” The article also contended that Clark was a poor choice as a land agent in “a county where three out of every four men are anti-masons.” In the early 1830s, the “Lockport Regency” was still influential enough with the “Albany Regency” to block legislation to charter a bank in Upper Town. The tide started to turn in 1837 when Whigs began to win more seats in the Legislature and the Lockport Bank’s charter was revoked due to “illegal and highly improper practices.” A year later, the same year William Marcy was defeated for governor, legislation passed to charter a bank in Upper Town and the era of the “Lockport Regency” ended.
Next week: History of the Lowertown Banks
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.