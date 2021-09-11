Even though U.S. citizens are allowed to go to Canada again, there are some still some requirements needed to cross the border. This was true about 100 years ago as well. In the History Center collection are several photos, some of which are captioned, showing an automobile parade that began in Buffalo and ended in Niagara Falls. Although the captions mentioned several men who were associated with the Automobile Club of Buffalo, there was no indication as to when or why the parade took place. After doing some research based on the men’s names and the approximate date of the automobiles, the story behind the auto parade emerged.
By the 1910s, although automobiles were still considered a luxury that could only be enjoyed by a small percentage of the population, they were becoming more commonplace and their owners were lobbying for improved road conditions, additional “guide signs” and the use of lights on cars when driving at night (this law finally passed in the New York State Legislature in 1915 after several years of defeat).
The Automobile Club of Buffalo was founded in 1905 to promote camaraderie and safety among owners and drivers of the new “horseless carriages.” Headquartered in the Lafayette Hotel in Buffalo, by 1916 the Club boasted 4,000 members throughout Western New York and had built a new “country club” in Clarence for the enjoyment of its members. However, there was one issue that the club was hoping to resolve that directly related to the auto parade in the photographs.
At that time, if a New York state motorist wanted to drive in Ontario, Canada, they had to obtain a driver's license from that province. Conversely, if an Ontario motorist wanted to drive in New York state they would have to get a New York driver's license. With the close proximity of the two countries, and the desire for motorists to travel freely between them, this requirement created an obstacle, particularly for tourism.
Starting about 1909, the leaders of the New York State Motor Federation and the Ontario Motor League began petitioning their respective legislatures for an “auto reciprocity agreement” between the state and the province to allow motorists to cross the U.S. - Canada border requiring only one driver's license. This long awaited resolution finally became official on May 11, 1916, and as soon as the news was received plans were made for a celebratory parade.
At 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, 1916, a procession of more than 20 cars left Lafayette Square in Buffalo and headed north on Main Street to the Niagara Falls Boulevard. All along the way more automobiles joined in until the line contained more than 50 vehicles and was over a mile long when it finally reached Niagara Falls at noon.
A similar procession had formed on the Canadian side. The lead cars from both nations, containing representatives of state and provincial governments and automobile clubs, met at the middle of the Upper Steel Arch Bridge (a.k.a. “the Honeymoon Bridge”) where the official documents of the reciprocity agreement were exchanged as were the flags of each country. The men then switched seats in the cars, with the Americans joining the Canadian procession and the Canadians joining the American procession. The American column then proceeded to cross into Canada and combined with that parade while the Canadian cars did the same on the American side. The Canadian contingent then came back over to the American side and a total of more than 100 cars containing more than 500 passengers drove through the Niagara Reservation State Park. The whole convoy then went back over to Canada, through Queen Victoria Park and on to the Clifton Inn for lunch.
Because the reciprocity agreement was meant to encourage tourism, the permits were only good for 21 days. Those motorists with long-term business or family connections that necessitated frequent trips across the border were still required to obtain licenses from both countries. But this joint cooperation between the U.S. and Canada eventually led to the building of the Peace Bridge in 1927 which further facilitated the exchange of tourism and business across this international border.
There is still one mystery, however. Can anyone tell us anything about the roller coaster that is in the background of the photograph accompanying this piece? If you can, please email the History Center at info@niagarahistory.com.
Ann Marie Linnabery is the assistant director of the History Center of Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.