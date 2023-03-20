Niagara County Community College is looking for filmmakers to submit their works to the NCCC Film and Animation festival, which will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the school’s Sanborn campus. One of the biggest portions of the event is an international film competition, which presents cash prizes and awards for best film in a variety of categories including: Drama, Comedy, Animation, Documentary, Music Video, Horror, and Experimental. Submissions can be made to: niagaracc.suny.edu/ncccfilmfestival. They are due by April 1.
The NCCC Film and Animation festival awards more than $1,700 in prizes, including three special “716” awards. New this year, this college is awarding two $2,000 scholarships to local high school students whose films are chosen as the best WNY high school student film and best WNY high school animation.
The event brings together filmmakers, animators, actors, and enthusiasts from across Western New York and beyond. Guests will experience continuous screenings of finalists’ films, displays, exhibits, workshops, and more. This year’s keynote speaker is Gregory Lambersome, director of nine feature films, author of 15 published books, and co-founder of the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. In addition, the College will honor Chris Cosgrave of Cheektowaga recipient of the 2023 WNY Filmmaker of the Year award.
The event is free and open to the public.
